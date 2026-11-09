Fermin stars as Barcelona come from behind to defeat Atletico Madrid 2-1

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez delivered in a big match again, helping the Spanish league leader to come from behind in a 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Spanish league matches were marked by tributes for Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel, who died after a second division game on Monday.

In Italy, Napoli's lackluster form continued in a 1-1 draw at home with Lazio that consolidated the visiting team's Serie A lead.

The 23-year-old Fermin stood out in a match between the best attack and the best defense in La Liga.

Atletico, which had conceded just eight goals heading into the game, dominated early and took the lead with Giuliano Simeone's goal. Barcelona struggled to find a way past the packed Atletico's defense until Fermin leveled with a precise, left-footed curler before the interval.

He completed the turnaround in the 66th minute after Lamine Yamal set him up inside the box behind the back of the defense. The win kept Barcelona at the top, three points ahead of Real Madrid. Atletico is in third place, five points behind Barcelona. Earlier, referee Cesar Soto Grado stopped Real Betis' La Liga match at Elche in the ninth minute for fans, players, team staff and officials to pay tribute to De Miguel, who died after an on-field collision during Tenerife's match on Monday. There were similar tributes in the ninth minute of all Spanish league games this weekend De Miguel wore the No. 9 while his death was also mourned in pre-game tributes.

Late goals from Rodrigo Riquelme and Marc Bartra gave Betis a 2-0 win to consolidate fourth place. Lethargic Napoli Lazio forward Davide Frattesi fired in his team's opener in the 28th minute after Tijjani Noslin on the left played him in against the lethargic-looking Napoli defense. The home supporters made their ire known but watched as the team clawed itself level through Alfonso Pedraza's own-goal after the break. The goal staved off a third straight defeat for Napoli. But coach Massimiliano Allegri will remain under pressure with just four wins and three draws from 11 Serie A games so far. Lazio which remained unbeaten alongside crosstown rival Roma two points behind stayed top with a one-point lead over Inter Milan, which defeated Como 2-0. Pio Esposito put his team ahead and Marcus Thuram doubled the lead in the 19th minute. The loss put an end to Como's six-match winning streak across all competitions.

Juventus drew 2-2 with Fiorentina in the Derby d'Italia and Christian Pulisic scored in AC Milan's 2-1 win at Genoa. Nikola Krstovic's goal was enough for Atalanta to beat Monza 1-0 away. Leverkusen relief with German derby win Patrik Schick sealed a 2-1 "little Rhine derby" win for Bayer Leverkusen in Cologne with a late strike before Cologne star Said El Mala made it exciting again in stoppage time. The win will bring relief for Leverkusen coach Carles Martinez after two straight defeats at home. High-flying Freiburg beat struggling Union Berlin 2-0 Lille stays on PSG's tail in France Nathan Ngoy scored the winner for Lille to beat Rennes 2-1 away and keep some pressure on French league leader Paris Saint-Germain. Lille is two points behind the defending champion after 10 rounds.