Fernandes impresses but Manchester United held to 2-2 draw by Bournemouth

Bruno Fernandes got a goal and an assist and Harry Maguire marked his return to the England squad by getting a red card as Manchester United drew 2-2 at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Friday.

After a dull first half, Fernandes, so often United's saviour, put the visitor ahead from the penalty spot an hour in.

Ryan Christie equalized for Bournemouth with a perfectly executed low shot six minutes later.

Fernandes' in-swinging corner was headed into his own goal by James Hill under pressure from Maguire at the far post.

Then with 12 minutes remaining Maguire - who hours earlier was named in Thomas Tuchel's squad for pre-World Cup friendlies against Uruguay and Japan - was red-carded for bringing down Evanilson in the box.

Teenage Bournemouth forward Junior Kroupi converted the penalty to make it 2-2. The home side threw everything at its more illustrious visitor during a frantic final push but could not get a winner. Instead, it was a fifth consecutive draw for the Cherries, whose unbeaten run clicked on to 11 matches. "I'm happy for the performance - it's a decent point always when you face United," Bournemouth coach Andoni Iraola said. "But in the big picture it's five draws in a row. It doesn't give you a lot in the standings. Probably, especially at the end, we were looking for a win." Bournemouth was 10th in the table.