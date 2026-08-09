FIFA defends Infantino against allegations tied to his time at UEFA

FIFA has issued a statement defending its president, Gianni Infantino, against what it calls a "concerted and ongoing effort" to undermine his leadership of the organization.

The statement was released Saturday, a day after a report by British newspaper The Daily Telegraph raising questions about an exit package paid by UEFA to a female staffer who worked with Infantino when he was general secretary of European soccer's governing body.

UEFA confirmed that a "departure payment" was made to the employee and said it was "in line" with regulations at the time.

Infantino worked at UEFA for 16 years before being elected FIFA president.

In the statement Saturday, FIFA accused Infantino's critics of trying to weaken his authority and remove him from office without due process. "It is increasingly evident that there is a concerted and ongoing effort by some to undermine FIFA and its president," the FIFA statement said. "Those who do not have the support of FIFA's member associations should not seek to achieve through allegation, insinuation or misinformation what they cannot achieve through FIFA's established democratic processes." ALSO READ: Morocco seal Women's World Cup spot with 2-1 win over South Africa It said some reporting has included "unsubstantiated assertions and demonstrably false claims" which shouldn't be presented as fact.