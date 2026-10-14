FIFA plans to double development funding; India could receive $25 million

FIFA is expected to propose more than $6 billion in football development funding for the 2027-30 cycle, more than double the amount previously earmarked for the four-year period.

Under the proposal, each member association, including the All India Football Federation (AIFF), could receive $25 million, compared with the previously planned $10 million. The plan also includes $99 million for each of FIFA's six continental confederations over the same period.

To finance the increase, the governing body would distribute more than $3.5 billion from its financial reserves while retaining cash reserves of $1.7 billion. The proposal is set to be discussed by the FIFA Council on Thursday, October 15, before a consultation process and potential finalisation in December. It would then require approval at the FIFA Congress in March 2027.

The proposed increase follows the commercial success of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and comes amid scrutiny of President Gianni Infantino following the abandonment of a private investment initiative. AIFF's FIFA funding: Current system vs proposed $25 million allocation Under FIFA's existing Forward 3.0 programme for 2023-26, each member association is eligible for up to $8 million over four years. This includes up to $1.25 million annually for operational costs, $3 million for approved development projects and, for eligible associations with annual revenue not exceeding $4 million, up to $1 million for travel and accommodation over the cycle. For the 2027-30 cycle, the earlier plan was to increase the allocation to $10 million per member association. The latest proposal would raise that figure to $25 million, an increase of $15 million over four years.

If approved, AIFF would fall within the scope of the proposed allocation as one of FIFA's 211 member associations. However, the proposed $25 million should not be treated as a confirmed cash payment. The final programme rules will determine the applicable conditions and disbursement arrangements. FIFA's published India development figures list approximately $2.70 million in committed infrastructure funding and $4.34 million for competitions. These are project-funding figures and do not represent AIFF's total receipts from FIFA. FIFA plans to use more than $3.5 billion from reserves FIFA would distribute more than $3.5 billion from its financial reserves to support the proposed increase, according to a source briefed on the plans. The source spoke anonymously because they were not authorised to discuss the proposal publicly.

The plan would allow FIFA to retain cash reserves of $1.7 billion while increasing funding available to member associations and confederations during the four-year cycle. Each member association would receive a proposed $25 million, while each of the six confederations would be allocated $99 million over the same period. ALSO READ: IPL 2027: Here's why BCCI postponed the October 15 stakeholders' meeting If approved, the proposal would continue the expansion of FIFA's development funding under President Gianni Infantino, who took charge of the governing body in 2016. According to the report, the amount allocated to each member association would have risen from $1 million to $25 million during his presidency.

2026 World Cup revenue exceeds FIFA's projections The proposed increase follows the commercial success of the 2026 men's FIFA World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. FIFA generated approximately $15 billion from the tournament, exceeding its original revenue projection of $11 billion. The governing body subsequently revised that estimate to $13 billion. The expanded 48-team format contributed to the tournament's unprecedented commercial scale, providing the financial backdrop for FIFA's proposal to increase the resources available for football development. The funding plan is expected to be discussed by the FIFA Council, the governing body's main decision-making body, on Thursday, October 15. If approved to proceed, it will undergo consultation before potentially being finalised by the Council in December. The proposal would then require final approval at the FIFA Congress in March 2027.

Funding proposal follows FIFA Forward Enterprise controversy The planned increase in distributions comes after FIFA abandoned its proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) initiative, which would have made a 20 per cent stake in the governing body's commercial and event operations available for private investment. The proposal triggered criticism from senior football officials and placed Infantino under scrutiny. Aleksander Ceferin, president of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), and Victor Montagliani, president of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf), both called on Infantino to resign following the controversy. Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, president of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), also previously supported calls for Infantino to stand down. However, he has since appeared to soften his position and reversed his earlier call for an independent body to review FIFA's governance.

Ceferin and Montagliani have also written to Infantino seeking the release of a portion of FIFA's reserves for distribution to member associations. Thursday's Council meeting will be the first since the FFE proposal was abandoned, bringing the proposed funding increase into focus alongside the governance controversy. Infantino faces re-election next year The funding proposal comes as Infantino prepares to seek another term as FIFA president in 2027. Despite calling for his resignation, neither Ceferin nor Montagliani has entered the presidential race or put forward an alternative candidate. Both have remained in their respective confederation roles. Infantino is currently expected to run unopposed for the third consecutive time unless another candidate enters the race before the November 18 deadline.