FIFA World Cup 2026: Final chance for 22 teams to grab remaining 6 spots

The race to complete the lineup for the historic 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026 is reaching its climax. Six remaining spots will be decided through the FIFA Play-Off Tournament and the UEFA play-offs. Alongside confirming the final participants, this decisive window will also lock in the tournament schedule for the competition in North America.

With high stakes and intense matchups ahead, 22 teams across continents are preparing for defining moments that could secure their place on football’s biggest stage.

FIFA Play-Off Tournament

Path 1 Showdown

New Caledonia will take on Jamaica in the semi-final on 26 March. The winner advances to face DR Congo in the final on 31 March. New Caledonia are chasing a historic first-ever World Cup qualification. Jamaica last featured in the tournament in 1998. DR Congo, formerly known as Zaire, made their only appearance back in 1974.

Path 2 Battle Bolivia, aiming to return to the World Cup for the fourth time (after 1930, 1950, and 1994), must first get past Suriname, a team hoping to qualify for the very first time. The winner of this encounter will then face Iraq in the final. Iraq’s only World Cup appearance came in 1986. UEFA Play-Offs Path A: Italy’s Redemption Quest ALSO READ: Senegal's FIFA World Cup 2026 kit to carry one AFCON star instead of two Italy, looking to avoid missing out on a third consecutive World Cup, begin with a clash against Northern Ireland on 26 March. If they progress, they will face either Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina in the decisive match.

Path B: Fierce European Rivalries Sweden will battle Ukraine in one semi-final, while Poland, led by star striker Robert Lewandowski, take on Albania. Notably, Albania are the only team in this group yet to qualify for a World Cup. Path C: Long-Awaited Returns Several teams are eyeing a return after long absences. While Norway, Austria, and Scotland have not featured since 1998, Romania must also first overcome Türkiye, who last appeared in 2002. In the other tie, Slovakia face Kosovo, with the latter hoping to secure a historic debut qualification. Path D: One Last Chance