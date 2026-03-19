Football World Cup 2026: Here's why FIFA won't shift Iran matches to Mexico

Rising tensions between the USA and Iran are now impacting sports, with Iran requesting that its 2026 FIFA World Cup matches be moved from the US to Mexico over safety concerns.

The demand for a shift in venue from Iran came after US President Donald Trump last week said that the Iran national football team was welcome to participate in the World Cup, but he did not believe it was appropriate for them to be there because of concerns over their safety.

However, despite Iran’s request and Trump’s statement, FIFA wants to stick with the already fixed schedule.

Iran looks for a possible shift in venues Iranian football authorities have said they are exploring the possibility of shifting their group-stage matches from the United States to Mexico due to safety concerns surrounding the tournament. ALSO READ: UCL 2026 quarter-finals: Teams qualified, date, time, venue, live streaming The statement was shared through Iran’s embassy in Mexico and attributed to Iranian Football Federation president Mehdi Taj, who said the move is aimed at ensuring the safety of players and officials. Iranian officials argued that comments from US leadership questioning the safety of the team have raised concerns about playing their matches in the country.

How has FIFA reacted to Iran’s request? World football governing body FIFA responded by saying that it expects the tournament to proceed according to the schedule announced in December 2025. The organisation said it remains in regular contact with all participating member associations, including Iran, as part of tournament planning. However, FIFA indicated that there are currently no plans to move any of the scheduled matches, as the venues, ticketing arrangements and broadcast logistics have already been finalised. Iran sports minister on Trump’s comments Iran’s sports minister Ahmad Donyamali strongly criticised the situation, stating that the country could not ignore security concerns amid the ongoing tensions. He told state media that, under the present circumstances, it would be difficult for the national team to compete in the United States, pointing to what he described as hostile actions against Iran.

His remarks further added to uncertainty over Iran’s participation in the tournament, although the football federation has not officially withdrawn from the competition. Mexico president supports venue shift idea Meanwhile, Mexico’s President, Claudia Sheinbaum, said her country would be open to discussions if FIFA decided to move Iran’s matches to Mexico. She stated that Mexico maintains diplomatic relations with countries across the world and would wait for FIFA’s decision before making any arrangements. While expressing openness to the idea, she also clarified that the final call on any venue change rests entirely with FIFA. Iran’s fixtures in FIFA World Cup 2026 At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Iran have been placed in Group G alongside the national teams of Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand.