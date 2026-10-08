Former Man City star David Silva makes shock return from retirement at 40

Former Manchester City and Spain midfielder David Silva has come out of retirement after three years to join Supreme Sha Tin, the Hong Kong club announced Wednesday.

The 40-year-old Silva, a member of Spain's 2010 World Cup winning squad, ended his career in the summer of 2023 after sustaining a serious knee injury while in preseason training with Real Sociedad in Spain.

"I am delighted to join Supreme Sha Tin," Silva, who made 125 appearances for Spain, said in a video posted on the club's social media channels.

"I'm really looking forward to going to Hong Kong to enjoy the culture, the people, and the food in Sha Tin - and the football in Hong Kong, of course." Supreme Sha Tin was promoted to the Hong Kong Premier League last season and is currently 8th in the 11-team competition.