Germany's wait ends as Klopp set to be presented as the head coach

The German soccer federation has called a news conference for Friday when it is expected to present Jurgen Klopp as the next national coach.

In a brief announcement on Thursday, the federation didn't give a reason for the event scheduled for Friday morning at its Frankfurt headquarters.

The former Liverpool manager has been the preferred candidate ever since Julian Nagelsmann resigned following Germany's shock loss on penalties to Paraguay in the World Cup round of 32.

Klopp held talks with Germany officials in New York while working there as a TV expert at the World Cup, and the federation said on July 11 they reached an agreement on "essential key points" of a contract.