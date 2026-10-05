Get IND vs URU tickets for Rs 199: Here's why prices are slashed by 90%

In an unexpected turn of events, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Sunday announced that ticket prices for certain sections at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan stadium for the India vs Uruguay match will come down from Rs 1,999 to just Rs 199, marking a drop of almost 90 per cent.

The revised rates will apply to the C2 Left and C2 Right blocks for the international friendly on October 6. The announcement came a day after India faced Brazil at the same venue, with reports suggesting that slightly over 51,000 spectators attended the match at a stadium with a capacity of around 85,000. The reduction means fans can now watch Uruguay at nearly one-tenth of the earlier ticket price.

Why have ticket prices for India vs Uruguay match been reduced? The AIFF announced the revised prices through its social media channels on Sunday, with tickets for the C2 Left and C2 Right blocks reduced from Rs 1,999 to Rs 199. The decision comes after India’s match against Brazil on October 3 drew a reported attendance of slightly more than 51,000. The stadium has a capacity of around 85,000. Brazil’s line-up included Vinicius Jr., Gabriel Magalhaes and Marquinhos, but the venue still did not reach full capacity. Ticket pricing had been a subject of discussion ahead of the Brazil fixture. The revised rates now offer fans access to selected sections at a significantly lower price for the Uruguay game.

ALSO READ: Athletics to Archery: Biggest hits and misses of Asian Games 2026 Uruguay, meanwhile, arrive in Kolkata as two-time FIFA World Cup champions. The October 6 fixture will give spectators another opportunity to watch a prominent South American national team at the venue. Free passes for Messi event spectators The organisers have also made provisions for spectators who were unable to properly watch Lionel Messi during his appearance in Kolkata last year as part of his G.O.A.T. tour. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had announced that spectators who purchased tickets for the event but could not watch Messi properly would be provided free passes for the Uruguay match. West Bengal Sports Minister Dr Indranil Khan subsequently confirmed the process for collecting the passes.

Spectators who purchased tickets for the December 13 event can collect their passes on October 5 between 11 am and 5 pm. They will have to produce the paid ticket for the Messi event along with a government-issued photo identity document. The accepted documents include an Aadhaar card, voter ID, driving licence and passport. Uruguay to complete three-match friendly series The October 6 match will be the final leg of India’s three-match international friendly series against South American opposition. India began the series against Panama in Bengaluru on September 26 and secured a 1-1 draw. The team then travelled to Kolkata for the Brazil fixture on October 3, where it suffered a 0-4 defeat against the five-time FIFA World Cup winners.