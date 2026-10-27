Harry Kane ends England's 25-year Ballon d'Or wait after 73-goal season

Harry Kane’s heart was racing. Before he could get his hands on the Ballon d’Or, he had to hear his name from Ronaldo, a footballer he had idolised growing up.

Then came the moment that ended a quarter of a century’s wait for an English winner.

At the London Palladium, the 33-year-old Bayern Munich striker won the men’s 2026 Ballon d’Or for his performances in 2025-26, becoming the first Englishman to claim the award since Michael Owen in 2001. A season of 73 goals had taken him past his rivals; a career spent challenging expectations had brought him to this stage.

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe finished second, while Barcelona’s World Cup winner Lamine Yamal was third. Kane, who had already collected the men’s striker of the year award earlier in the evening, was also Bayern’s first Ballon d’Or winner since Karl-Heinz Rummenigge’s successive triumphs in 1980 and 1981.

“Oh, there were so many emotions. My heart was beating fast, and I was just hoping that he would say my name,” Kane said after the ceremony. “Ronaldo was one of my idols growing up.” Receiving the trophy from the former Brazil forward made the occasion even more special. Surrounded by friends and family, Kane described a rush of memories and emotions that went beyond what he had imagined. From uncertain loan spells to football’s summit There had been little certainty about this destination when Kane was a teenager. His early career took him on loan to Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City. Those difficult spells offered few guarantees that a player once considered below Premier League standard would eventually stand among the game’s most celebrated names.

Kane came through Tottenham Hotspur’s youth ranks and spent 14 seasons in the first team. He left as the club’s record scorer with 280 goals. His 213 Premier League goals put him second on the competition’s all-time list, behind Alan Shearer’s 260. In the summer of 2023, Bayern paid more than €100 million to take him to Germany. Three full seasons later, Kane is already seventh among the club’s all-time scorers. He also became the fastest player to reach 100 Bundesliga goals, getting there in 98 matches. For England, he is the all-time leading scorer, joint-most capped player and a World Cup Golden Boot winner. The outstanding English footballer of his generation now has the individual award to match that standing.

A 73-goal season, with only Messi ahead Kane’s case for the Ballon d’Or rested on an extraordinary volume of work: 73 goals in 65 appearances for club and country. Only Lionel Messi has scored more in a single season this century, with 82 goals in 2011-12. At Bayern, Kane’s 36 goals in 31 Bundesliga appearances helped secure another league title. The champions lost just once and finished 16 points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund. The German Cup final supplied a particularly emphatic finish to the domestic campaign. Kane scored all three goals as Bayern beat Stuttgart 3-0, completing a league-and-cup double. They also won the German Super Cup.

In the Champions League, he contributed 14 goals in 13 appearances. Bayern’s European run ended with a narrow semi-final defeat to eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain. Harry Kane’s 2025-26 season in numbers Kane scored 61 goals for Bayern Munich and 12 for England, finishing with 73 goals in 65 appearances. Team Competition Appearances Goals Bayern Munich Bundesliga 31 36 Bayern Munich Champions League 13 14 Bayern Munich German Cup (DFB-Pokal) 6 10 Bayern Munich German Super Cup 1 1 Bayern Munich subtotal All club competitions 51 61 England World Cup finals 7 6 England World Cup qualifiers 5 5 England International friendlies 2 1 England subtotal All internationals 14 12 Overall total Club and country 65 73 More than the player at the finish The goals explain the scale of Kane’s season. His influence on Bayern’s football explains its distinction. He had already become an unusually versatile centre-forward at Tottenham, able to create chances and shape attacks as well as finish them. In Munich, the players around him gave those qualities greater room to flourish.

At Spurs, his understanding with Son Heung-min often operated as an isolated partnership, particularly in their later seasons together. Bayern offered a broader network: Michael Olise to his right, Luis Diaz to his left and players of the highest quality alongside and behind him. Kane could lead the line, move into attacking midfield or drop deeper to direct play. His connection with those around him helped make Bayern, at their best, one of the most compelling attacking teams to watch. There were moments that captured both sides of his game. Against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, he finished a sweeping counter-attack with an elegant side-footed strike. In the next round, at the Parc des Princes, his lofted pass over the Paris Saint-Germain defence released Diaz for one of the European season’s finest goals.

The range of Kane’s game had been evident before his move. Bayern gave it a fuller expression, allowing him to influence how the entire attack worked. Six World Cup goals and an English milestone The summer brought another substantial contribution for England, even as the country’s 60-year wait for a World Cup title continued. Kane scored six goals as England finished third at the tournament in the US, Canada and Mexico. His double rescued them from the prospect of a humiliating last-16 exit against DR Congo, securing a 2-1 victory. He then scored a crucial goal in the 3-2 quarter-final win over co-hosts Mexico.

His Ballon d’Or campaign therefore reached its conclusion without either a World Cup triumph or a Champions League winners’ medal — team honours that so often strengthen a contender’s case. At 33, a season of this quality offered a precious opening. The award recognised the sustained excellence of his contribution across teams and competitions, giving his achievement a significance beyond the medals Bayern and England had collected. “It’s massive for England, for our country,” Kane said. He described London as a good omen and spoke of the long wait since the country’s previous winner. Having grown up watching great English players, he was proud to put England back alongside the trophy and pointed to the quality of the country’s current footballers.

“Playing for England is my biggest honour, the thing I love to do the most. So to represent my country in this way is truly amazing.” A message for Kompany, a tribute to Kate Kane’s acceptance speech also turned towards people whose contributions could not be measured in goals. He thanked his team-mates, coaches and family, and sent a message to Bayern manager Vincent Kompany, who is recovering after collapsing at the club’s training ground last week. “To Vinny, I know he is at home or still in the hospital. Wishing you well. I hope this gave you a bit of energy,” Kane said.

He closed by addressing his three children and paying tribute to his wife, Kate. “My wife Kate, my best friend. You’re my biggest supporter. We have done it,” he said. Kane spoke of her wish to see him succeed and the sacrifices she had made to help him pursue his ambitions, adding: “It wouldn’t be possible without you.” Putellas returns to the top with third award Alexia Putellas shared the evening’s leading honours, winning the women’s Ballon d’Or for a record-equalling third time. The 32-year-old reclaimed the award from her Spain team-mate Aitana Bonmati, as she and Kane were crowned the world’s best footballers at the London ceremony.