Hossam Hassan sacked as Egypt coach over team's public image concerns

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan was sacked for what the soccer federation cited as "a negative impact on the positive image of the team." The Egyptian Football Association did not elaborate in a statement, adding only that "maintaining the team's stability is a paramount priority" that cannot be compromised.

Egyptian media believed the decision had more to do with Hassan's personal life than rumors of disagreements with Egypt players including star forward Mohamed Salah.

Egypt's Supreme Council for Media Regulation banned Hassan last week from appearing in all media outlets, an unprecedented decision against a national coach. That followed disputes in Hassan's personal life becoming public.