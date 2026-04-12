How Chelsea vs Manchester City could affect Premier League title race?

Chelsea’s clash with Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday carries huge weight, especially for the visitors, whose Premier League title ambitions could hinge on the outcome.

The Blues return to league action after a confidence-boosting FA Cup performance, thrashing lower-league opposition to halt a worrying run of defeats. Despite that emphatic result, pressure still lingers around the squad, with inconsistency in the league leaving them just outside the Champions League qualification spots. Back-to-back losses without scoring have exposed their attacking struggles, making this fixture another stern test against elite opposition.

Stakes high for Pep and co.

For Manchester City, however, the stakes are even higher. Pep Guardiola’s side are building momentum at a crucial stage of the season, combining strong cup performances with renewed league form. Their recent dominant displays, including a statement win over Liverpool, underline their intent to push hard in the title race.

Although they currently trail league leaders Arsenal, City have a game in hand and a direct showdown with the Gunners looming. That makes this encounter in London a must-win fixture; dropping points here could severely dent their chances, while a victory would pile pressure on their rivals and keep the title race alive heading into the final stretch.

City’s remarkable consistency during this phase of the season further strengthens their case. Historically dominant in April, they have turned this period into a launching pad for title-winning runs. Extending that form against Chelsea would not only reinforce their credentials but also maintain their psychological edge in the race.

Adding to their confidence is a long unbeaten run against the Blues across competitions. While the reverse fixture ended in a draw, City have largely had the upper hand in recent meetings, and they will aim to assert that dominance again.

ALSO READ: La Liga: Yamal scores as Barcelona capitalizes on Real Madrid's stumble In essence, while Chelsea are fighting to stay in the hunt for European qualification, this match could prove decisive for Manchester City’s championship pursuit. Anything less than three points may shift control firmly into Arsenal’s hands, making Sunday’s showdown one of the most critical moments in City’s season.

Chelsea Team News

Even though Liam Rosenior has insisted that both he and Chelsea remain on good terms with Enzo Fernandez, the midfielder will continue to be unavailable for the upcoming clash against Manchester City.

There are no fresh developments on the injury front either, with Reece James (thigh), Levi Colwill (knee), Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (thigh), Filip Jorgensen (groin) and Trevoh Chalobah (ankle) all still sidelined. However, Benoit Badiashile could make his return after recovering from illness. Given the limited options for rotation, Rosenior is unlikely to make significant changes to the side that comfortably defeated Port Vale, although Moises Caicedo and Marc Cucurella are expected to be recalled to the starting lineup. Man City Team News Manchester City’s injury concerns are largely limited to their backline, with Ruben Dias (hamstring/knock) and Josko Gvardiol (leg) still unavailable for selection.