India SAF Games participation in Pakistan guided by sports policy says MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said any decision on India's participation in the South Asian Federation (SAF) Games 2027 to be held in Pakistan is guided by the recent policy of the sports ministry.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this in his response to a query at his media briefing, where he was asked about some reports related to India and the SAF Games.

"Your second question about the news about India's participation in SAF Games. India's participation in any international tournament or a multilateral championship is guided by the recent policy that has been announced by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

"And that policy is there in public domain, so please have a look at that. There we are guided by what directions or what the international bodies, sports bodies have to say on such matters, as also the interest of our sports people," Jaiswal said. Pakistan will host the SAF Games from April 3 to 11 across Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar next year. The South Asia Olympic Council (SAOC) approved the dates and venues for the regional multi-sport event at a recent meeting in Islamabad, according to the Olympics webiste. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on its website carries a file, titled 'Indian Policy Towards International Sporting Events'.

"With regard to international and multilateral events, in India or abroad, we are guided by the practices of international sports bodies and the interest of our own sportspersons. It is also relevant to take into account India's emergence as a credible venue to host international sports events," reads the policy. "Accordingly, Indian teams and individual players will take part in international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistani players and teams will be able to participate in such multilateral events hosted by India," it says. The MEA spokesperson was also asked about the latest update in cases related to six Ukrainians and US national Matthew Aaron Van Dyke.

"On the question of the US and Ukrainian nationals whose matter you referred to is in the court right now. This is a legal matter and it will proceed as per the directions of the court," Jaiswal said. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against the seven foreign nationals, including Van Dyke, for illegal entry, stay and movement, but did not invoke the anti-terror law UAPA, after arresting them in a terror conspiracy case for alleged links to ethnic armed groups in India. The NIA chargesheet, filed before Special Judge Prashant Sharma, accused the seven of offences under sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act and said "more time is required to ascertain and verify the true and complete facts about the commission of offences under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act".