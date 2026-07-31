India to host Brazil in historic football friendly in Kolkata on October 3

Indian football is set for one of its biggest-ever occasions as the Blue Tigers will take on five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil in an international friendly at the Salt Lake Stadium on October 3.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed the fixture on Wednesday after days of speculation following reports in Brazilian media.

"A date for the history books. India vs Brazil FIFA International Friendly at Salt Lake Stadium on October 3," the AIFF posted on its official X handle.

The match will see India face their highest-ranked opponents since the FIFA World Ranking system was introduced in 1992, with Brazil currently occupying the fifth spot.

Brazil, led by captain Marquinhos and featuring stars such as Casemiro and Matheus Cunha, are expected to arrive in India after playing two friendlies against Australia in Queensland on September 25 and 29. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) had already announced those fixtures, while Brazilian outlet GE Globo reported that the third match of Brazil's October FIFA window would be against India in Kolkata. The friendly comes months after Brazil's campaign at the FIFA World Cup, where the Selecao bowed out in the Round of 16. Despite the early exit, the team's popularity remains immense in India, particularly in Kolkata, where streets were once again draped in Brazil's iconic yellow and green colours during the tournament.

AIFF Deputy Secretary General M. Satyanarayan described the match as a landmark moment for Indian football. "To welcome a team of Brazil's stature to our country is an extraordinary moment and one that will undoubtedly become a landmark chapter in the history of Indian football," he said. National Teams Director Subrata Paul added that the fixture would provide Indian players with a rare opportunity to measure themselves against one of football's greatest nations. "Experiences like these challenge players to grow, inspire them to dream bigger, and leave memories that stay with them throughout their careers," he said. Kolkata's tryst with history Brazil's visit also revives Kolkata's rich association with the South American giants dating about five decades back.