India vs Panama live streaming: Where to watch today's football match?

Khalid Jamil’s India are set to face Panama in a first-ever senior international meeting at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru today, with the Blue Tigers beginning a demanding run of friendlies against teams that featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ranked 138th in the world, India face a Panama side placed 44th, underlining the scale of the challenge for Khalid Jamil’s team. The match is also India’s first against a World Cup-playing nation in this international window, with Brazil and Uruguay to follow in Kolkata next month.

Panama coach Thomas Christiansen has indicated that he intends to give opportunities to younger players during the Asian tour.

India face World Cup test as Jamil looks for a response Khalid Jamil’s India return to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium for a significant test against a Panama side that featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Blue Tigers will look to make the most of home advantage and test themselves against higher-ranked opposition. ALSO READ: Asiad 2026 Sept 26: India full schedule, medal events time, live streaming Anirudh Thapa’s return adds experience to the midfield, while Ryan Williams, Manvir Singh and Vikram Partap Singh provide attacking options. The match also gives Jamil an opportunity to assess his squad ahead of tougher fixtures against Brazil and Uruguay.

Panama bring World Cup pedigree to Bengaluru Panama arrive in Bengaluru with the experience of competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and a squad featuring several players who were part of that campaign. Thomas Christiansen’s side will look to impose its physical and technical strengths while also giving opportunities to younger players. Adalberto Carrasquilla and Amir Murillo bring international experience, while Jose Fajardo and Tomas Rodriguez offer attacking threats. Panama’s higher FIFA ranking makes them favourites on paper, but Christiansen’s willingness to rotate could give India opportunities to compete. India vs Panama football match: Starting 11 India starting 11 (probable): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Akash Mishra, Lalengmawia Ralte, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh, Manvir Singh

Panama starting 11 (probable): Orlando Mosquera, Amir Murillo, Joseph Jones, Eduardo Anderson, Omar Valencia, Cristian Martinez, Carlos Harvey, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Mijahir Jimenez, Tomas Rodriguez India vs Panama: Head-to-head in football The September 25 international friendly between India and Panama is their first meeting in international football. India vs Panama football match: Full squad India full squad: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar, Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad, Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh

Panama full squad: Orlando Mosquera, Marcos De Leon, Eddie Roberts, Cesar Blackman, Jorge Gutierrez, Jair Modelo, Amir Murillo, Omar Valencia, Martin Krug, Jiovany Ramos, Joseph Jones, Eduardo Anderson, Carlos Harvey, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Cristian Martinez, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Victor Griffith, Daivis Murillo, Azarias Londono, Rafael Mosquera, Giovany Herbert, Jose Fajardo, Mijahir Jimenez, Tomas Rodriguez India vs Panama football match: Live streaming and telecast details When will the India vs Panama football match take place? The India vs Panama international friendly is scheduled for Friday, September 25. What will be the venue for the India vs Panama football match? The India vs Panama football friendly will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.