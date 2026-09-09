Indian Football League 2026-27 season set to begin on October 30, says AIFF

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday said that the 2026-27 Indian Football League (IFL) season will commence on October 30, after meeting with representatives of all 11 participating clubs.

The meeting reviewed the 2025-26 season, noting that viewership figures and overall broadcast performance were hugely encouraging, surging to four times higher than the 2024-25 campaign.

As part of regulatory updates for the upcoming season, the Council approved a rule permitting a maximum of three foreign players on the pitch at a time during matches. The league's footprint will also expand with the inclusion of Nagaland and Odisha as new venues.