Iran says it can't take part in FIFA World Cup 2026 amid US attacks

Iran's sports and youth minister said it's "not possible" for the country to take part in the World Cup after the United States killed its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in its ongoing war.

Iran was expected to take part in the World Cup that will be held across North America in June, but Iranian Sports and Youth Minister Ahmad Donyamali told state television that his country's soccer team players are not safe in the US, according to a video of the interview posted Tuesday.

"Due to the wicked acts they have done against Iran - they have imposed two wars on us over just eight or nine months and have killed and martyred thousands of our people - definitely it's not possible for us to take part in the World Cup," he said.