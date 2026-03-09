Iran women's football team faces threats after anthem protest in Australia

The Iran women's national football team are facing an uncertain and potentially dangerous situation after their AFC Women's Asian Cup campaign in Australia came to an end. Concerns about the team’s safety have grown following political tensions, protests, and calls from international figures urging authorities to protect the players.

The situation escalated after members of the Iranian squad refused to sing the national anthem before their opening match against South Korea women's national football team. The act was widely interpreted as a sign of protest against the Iranian regime.

Calls for protection and possible asylum

Exiled Iranian figure Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s last monarch Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, urged the Australian government to ensure the players’ safety. Speaking from the United States, Pahlavi warned that the athletes could face serious repercussions if they were forced to return home.

“The members of the Iranian Women's National Football Team are under significant pressure and ongoing threat from the Islamic Republic,” Pahlavi said. He also called on authorities in Australia to extend full support to the players. “I call on the Australian government to ensure their safety and give them any and all needed support.” Several public figures and organisations have echoed those concerns, including J.K. Rowling, who appealed on social media for the athletes to be protected. “Please, protect these young women.” Human rights groups have also voiced alarm over the players’ safety if they return to Iran. Amnesty International campaigner Zaki Haidari warned that the team could face harsh punishment.

ALSO READ: FIFA chief Infantino congratulates Jay Shah after T20 WC 2026 success “Some of these team members probably have had their families already threatened. Them going back, who knows what sort of punishment they will receive?” Chaotic scenes after tournament exit Iran’s campaign ended following a 2–0 defeat to the Philippines women's national football team on the Gold Coast, which confirmed their fourth-place finish in Group A and knocked them out of the tournament. After the match, chaotic scenes unfolded outside the stadium as a group of protesters gathered near the Iranian team bus. According to reports, around 200 demonstrators surrounded the vehicle, beating drums and chanting slogans including “let them go” and “save our girls.”

Police were forced to intervene as the tense situation lasted for about 15 minutes while the bus attempted to leave the area. Images later showed some Iranian players taking photos of the protests from inside the bus. Political backlash and controversy The controversy began earlier in the tournament when the Iranian players chose not to sing their national anthem before their first match. The gesture came just days after escalating conflict involving United States and Israel and heightened tensions in Iran. Iranian state television responded sharply, labelling the players as “wartime traitors” and describing the team as “the pinnacle of dishonour.”

Before their later matches, however, the squad sang the anthem and performed a military-style salute. Fans attending the games also waved the pre-revolution Imperial Iranian flag, which was the national flag before the Iranian Revolution. Uncertainty over return to Iran Despite the growing international attention and calls for protection, the Australian government has not indicated whether it will offer asylum to the players. Australia’s foreign minister Penny Wong said the country “stands in solidarity” with the people of Iran but declined to confirm whether authorities were in contact with the team. Meanwhile, former Australia men's national soccer team captain Craig Foster has urged global football authorities to take action to protect the athletes.