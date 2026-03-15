ISL 25/26: Bengaluru FC hold Mohun Bagan Super Giant to goalless draw

Bengaluru FC held league leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant to a goalless draw in an Indian Super League match here on Saturday.

Despite Mohun Bagan enjoying the majority of possession and creating numerous chances, Bengaluru FC produced a resolute defensive performance to become the first team this season to take points off the Mariners.

Mohun Bagan remain at the top of the table with 13 points, while Bengaluru FC move to sixth with eight points. Dimitri Petratos was adjudged the Player of the Match.

The contest began at a lively tempo with the Blues applying early pressure.

Ryan Williams tested Vishal Kaith in just the second minute, forcing the Mohun Bagan goalkeeper into a low save after being set up by right-back Roshan Singh.

Mohun Bagan responded soon after. Maclaren's effort from the left side of the box was well saved by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in the eighth minute, while midfielder Dimitri Petratos fired narrowly wide from distance a minute later. The Mariners gradually settled into the game and began to dominate possession. Petratos saw another effort blocked in the 14th minute, while the Blues' right winger Ashique Kuruniyan tried his luck from long range for Bengaluru but failed to hit the target. Despite both teams creating opportunities, neither side was able to find the finishing touch as the first half ended goalless. Bengaluru resumed the second half with renewed intent.

Midfielder Sirojiddin Kuziev tested Kaith with a long-range effort in the 48th minute, while Bagan responded through centre-back Alberto Rodriguez whose close-range effort was saved by Gurpreet just after the hour mark. ALSO READ: Max Dowman becomes youngest Premier League scorer as Arsenal get late win The hosts came closest to breaking the deadlock in the 63rd minute when Chhetri found space inside the box, but his attempt was blocked by Anirudh Thapa before captain Subhasish Bose made another crucial interception to deny the follow-up effort. Bengaluru continued to threaten from distance, with Roshan and Kuziev both forcing the Mariners defence into action within minutes.