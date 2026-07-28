Italy bring back Roberto Mancini after third straight World Cup failure

Roberto Mancini has once again been tasked with revitalizing an Italy team in crisis, almost exactly three years after he bolted on the national team.

Italian soccer federation president Giovanni Malago announced Mancini as the new Italy coach on Tuesday, adding that Claudio Ranieri will become the new technical director after Paolo Maldini stepped down the previous day - just 16 days after being appointed.

"Time was running out I believed the person who should become the new coach of Italy is Roberto Mancini, for a whole list of reasons," Malago said. "There will be a press conference tomorrow with both Claudio Ranieri and Roberto Mancini." The 61-year-old Mancini led the Azzurri to the European Championship title in 2021 but shockingly resigned as Italy coach in August 2023, taking over Saudi Arabia's national team two weeks later.

"It is clear that all the necessary assessments have been made," Malago said when asked about Mancini's sudden departure three years ago. "I certainly took it into consideration; I am aware of his recent apologies, and obviously, everyone has made the appropriate evaluations." The Italian national team is in crisis after failing for a third straight time to qualify for the World Cup, prompting the resignations of FIGC president Gabriele Gravina and coach Gennaro Gattuso in April, shortly after the playoff defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina. Mancini's first spellMancini's first spell as Italy coach came immediately after the team missed out on the 2018 World Cup, having lost to Sweden in a qualifying playoff.

He revived the Azzurri by adding flair and youth to a team that won admirers all over the continent during the year-delayed Euro 2020 - beating England at Wembley Stadium in a penalty shootout for the trophy. Between 2018 and 2021, Mancini coached Italy to a world-record 37-match unbeaten run. Check CWG 2026 DAY 5 (July 28) LIVE UPDATES, MEDAL NEWS AND INDIA FULL SCHEDULE here However, a 1-0 semifinal playoff loss to 67th-ranked North Macedonia at home in 2022 meant that the Azzurri again missed out on the World Cup. Mancini nevertheless kept his position before surprisingly quitting in August 2023. He left Saudi Arabia in 2024 and was most recently coach at Al-Sadd in Qatar, before departing last month.

Mancini also previously steered Inter Milan and Manchester City to league titles. Ranieri turned the job down last yearLuciano Spalletti replaced Mancini in 2023 but was fired two years later after Italy lost its opening World Cup qualifier to Norway last year. Ranieri, who famously led unfancied Leicester City to the Premier League title in 2016, turned down an offer to take charge of the Azzurri and Gattuso was hired instead. Ranieri's last job was as special adviser at Roma, having moved into the role after coaching the capital team out of a crisis. The 74-year-old left in April after a falling out with coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

Pirlo, Guardiola and AncelottiThe appointment comes the day after Andrea Pirlo was dropped as the leading candidate for the Italy job amid political concerns over a sponsorship deal with a Russian betting firm. That led to the departures of Maldini and special adviser Leonardo by what Malago stressed was "mutual consent." "Practically before we had even started, we were dealing with a unique situation," Malago added. "There was no conflict. With utmost respect, like in the best families, there was a calm discussion and a clear and serene consensus that it was best to go our separate ways." Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti had already turned down offers to coach the Azzurri. Former Italy coach Antonio Conte was also in contention.