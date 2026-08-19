Jamal Musiala dealing with neurological issue after collapsing in friendly

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala said he's dealing with a neurological issue but doing well despite collapsing during a preseason game Tuesday at Heidenheim, three days after a similar incident against Leipzig.

The 23-year-old Germany international went down shortly after entering Tuesday's friendly as a substitute in the second half. Players from both teams made a circle around Musiala as he received medical treatment. He was then helped as he walked off the pitch.

Musiala had collapsed Saturday during a friendly against Leipzig. German news agency DPA reported he had left the field on his own but still appeared dazed.

After Tuesday's game, Musiala posted a message on his Instagram account, explaining that he had been diagnosed with temporary "but easily treatable absence seizures" caused by a neurological problem. "These can lead to the moments that happened recently, such as against Leipzig or even now in Heidenheim," Musiala wrote. ALSO READ: Senegal football hires Patrick Vieira as coach to replace fired Pape Thiaw Bayern, in its report on Tuesday's game, only said of the incident: "There was a setback when Jamal Musiala had to be subbed off with a knock minutes after coming on." Musiala said he's "very optimistic" and is receiving excellent medical treatment.