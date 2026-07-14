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Karl Darlow joins Manchester United on contract running through 2028

Darlow was Leeds' starting goalkeeper last season. He became a free agent after his contract expired

Karl Darlow
Karl Darlow
AP Manchester
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 8:02 PM IST
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Manchester United signed veteran goalkeeper Karl Darlow on Tuesday. United said the 35-year-old Wales international signed a contract until June 2028, with the option for another year.

Darlow was Leeds' starting goalkeeper last season. He became a free agent after his contract expired.

"I am extremely proud to sign for Manchester United. I'm joining an excellent group of goalkeepers and I'm really looking forward to all pushing each other to ensure that we maintain the highest standards, which this club demands," Darlow said. "This is a really special opportunity; everyone can see what an exciting time it is for the club and I cannot wait to play my part in supporting my teammates and helping to drive the group forwards."  United's starting goalkeeper last season was Belgium international Senne Lammens, who made a costly mistake in his nation's World Cup elimination against Spain in the quarterfinals after substituting for injured starter Thibaut Courtois.

"Karl has proven his ability to perform at the highest level, his work ethic and determined personality make him a really strong addition to our squad," United director Jason Wilcox said. "We are delighted to add a player of his quality and experience to our excellent goalkeeping group.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :English Premier LeagueManchester United

First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 8:02 PM IST

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