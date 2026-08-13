La Liga: Celta Vigo-Osasuna opener postponed after fungus outbreak in pitch

Celta Vigo postponed its La Liga opener against Osasuna because of a fungus outbreak on the Estadio de Balaidos field on Thursday.

Postponing Sunday's game was mutually agreed by the clubs and the Spanish soccer federation. La Liga said the decision had to be done "due to an illness that has affected the stadium's pitch."

ALSO READ: Ladakh gets 1st international artificial ice hockey rink at Rs 42 crore

League officials inspected the field on Wednesday. The match will now be played on Aug. 27.

Celta said La Liga had already inspected the field last week and validated the work that was being carried out to eradicate the disease affecting the field.