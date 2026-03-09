Ligue 1 title race: Lens just 1 point behind PSG with 3-0 win vs Metz

Lens capped a fine week by beating Metz 3-0 to move one point behind Ligue 1 leader Paris Saint-Germain in a tense title race.

PSG's 3-1 home defeat to Monaco on Friday opened the door for rival Lens, which reached the French Cup semifinals on Thursday after beating Lyon on penalties following a 2-2 draw.

There are nine rounds of games left in Ligue 1 and Lens hosts PSG on April 11.

Rock-bottom Metz rode its luck until Saudi Arabian defender Saud Abdulhamid put Lens ahead just before halftime with a powerful half-volley following good work from striker Abdallah Sima, who had twice gone close to scoring.

Abdulhamid then combined with Adrien Thomasson to set up France winger Florian Thauvin for a neat finish from the edge of the penalty area just after the break. Midfielder Amadou Haidara made it 3-0 in the 52nd minute after playing a one-two with former Metz captain Matthieu Udol as Lens took control. Udol was born in Metz and made 185 appearances at left back before forcing a move this summer. Lyon stumbles After its 13-game winning streak in all competitions ended last month, fourth-place Lyon needed a stoppage-time penalty from captain Corentin Tolisso to scrape a 1-1 home draw with Paris FC and is now winless in four games overall.

Paris FC almost secured a second consecutive win under new coach Antoine Kombouare. Having scored against Nice in Kombouare's first game, Zimbabwe midfielder Marshall Munetsi netted in the 62nd. But Lyon got a penalty for handball following a video review. Lyon trails third-place Marseille on goal difference. ALSO READ: 'Best white-ball team,' Cricket fraternity hails India's T20 World Cup win Rennes wins again Hiring Franck Haise as coach has proved a good decision so far for Rennes, which won 4-0 at Nice to move into fifth place. It was a third straight win for Haise without conceding a goal and came against the club he left earlier this season amid high tensions between players and supporters. Nice fans gave Haise a hostile welcome.

After striker Esteban Lepaul grabbed his 13th league goal, midfielder Sebastian Szymanski made it 2-0 midway through the first half. Rennes showed its strength in depth with Ludovic Blas and Nordan Mukiele coming on to score second-half goals. Rennes is two points ahead of sixth-place Lille, which was without injured striker Olivier Giroud in its 1-1 draw at home to Lorient. Arthur Avom equalized for Lorient in the third minute of stoppage time with a brilliant dipping strike from 25 meters. Midtable Brest won 2-0 at home against Le Havre with goals from winger Romain Del Castillo and striker Ludovic Ajorque.