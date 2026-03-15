Lionel Messi faces backlash after White House visit with Donald Trump

Lionel Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time, has consistently avoided discussing politics publicly. However, a recent visit to the White House sparked debate in his home country of Argentina, despite Messi himself remaining silent.

Last week, Messi attended a reception at the White House celebrating his U.S.-based team, Inter Miami, winning the 2025 MLS Cup. The event, meant to honor the club’s achievement, quickly became politically charged when former President Donald Trump used the occasion to discuss controversial topics, including regime changes in Cuba and Iran. While Messi smiled politely during the proceedings, many interpreted his presence as implicit support, igniting a heated conversation back in Argentina.

Reactions from Argentina and beyond ALSO READ: Bayern Munich held to 1-1 draw at Bayer Leverkusen as Dortmund closes in President Javier Milei of Argentina, a known ally of Trump, praised the handshake between Messi and the former U.S. president. Critics, however, accused the soccer superstar of aligning himself with a divisive political figure. Ángel Cappa, a respected former coach and analyst, expressed his dismay in a blog post titled, “What a shame, Messi,” calling the situation “a slap in the face” to those who admired Messi’s neutrality. Messi has carefully maintained this stance for much of his career. Over two decades on the pitch, he has largely focused on football and philanthropy, deliberately steering clear of political controversies. Even during high-profile events like this White House visit, he refrains from commenting, leaving him vulnerable to interpretations by others.

Navigating politics as a sports icon The controversy highlights the delicate position athletes often find themselves in when politics intersect with sports. Many U.S.-based teams and players have opted to skip White House visits entirely to avoid political scrutiny or the perception of endorsing a particular leader. Messi’s situation underscores how global stars can become unwitting symbols in debates they never intended to join. Messi maintains focus on football Despite the backlash, Messi continues to concentrate on his club and personal achievements. Representatives from Inter Miami did not comment on the White House incident, emphasizing that Messi’s priority remains his sport. For fans and analysts alike, the focus remains on Messi’s contributions on the field rather than off it.