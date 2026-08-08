Lionel Messi's father Jorge Messi passes away after health battle, aged 68

Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge Messi, has passed away at the age of 68, bringing a deeply personal loss to the Argentina captain who has rarely allowed his private life to overshadow his career on the football pitch. The extent of Messi’s emotional connection to his father became evident during the World Cup in June, when the Argentina star broke down after scoring against Algeria. It was an unusually vulnerable moment from Messi, who later made it clear that his tears had nothing to do with the match. “Why was I crying? It had absolutely nothing to do with football. I have had a few difficult days,” he said after the game.

His comments immediately triggered speculation about what had affected him away from football, with several reports linking his emotional state to his father’s health. The Messi family subsequently confirmed that Jorge was dealing with health problems and was under medical supervision. At the time, the family had urged the media and public to respect Jorge’s privacy, expressing concern over the reports and speculation surrounding his condition. That earlier moment now carries a far more poignant significance following Jorge Messi’s death. Messi family asks for privacy The family revealed that Jorge Messi was under medical supervision and recovering, while expressing concern over the way details of the private matter were being discussed publicly.

“The Messi family wishes to inform you that Jorge Messi is currently dealing with health problems. He is currently under medical supervision and is recovering well,” the family said in a statement. ALSO READ: Premier League sponsorship's next era: From gambling to AI and fintech The statement also criticised the speculation surrounding Jorge's condition and urged the media and public to show greater sensitivity. “Given the reports, rumours and speculation that have been circulating in recent hours, the family wishes to express its deep concern about the lack of sensitivity, respect and discretion with which some people have treated a strictly private family matter.”

The family thanked supporters for their concern while asking that Jorge and his relatives be given privacy. Messi’s MLS absence adds to concern The situation appeared to remain significant for Messi in the weeks that followed. At the end of July, the Inter Miami star did not participate in the MLS All-Star Game. While no official reason was publicly given at the time, reports suggested that Messi used the opportunity to spend time with his father. The 38-year-old subsequently returned to action for Inter Miami in MLS. For a player whose career has been defined by extraordinary moments on the pitch, Messi’s recent actions offer a reminder that even football’s biggest stars have personal battles away from the spotlight.