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Home / Sports / Football News / Lionel Messi stars with four goals, assist as Inter Miami rout Montreal 7-1

Lionel Messi stars with four goals, assist as Inter Miami rout Montreal 7-1

Messi snapped a 1-1 tie in the 40th minute when he found the net for the 15th time, scoring off a free kick

Lionel Messi leaving the field after getting subbed off the Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union game
Lionel Messi
AP Miami
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2026 | 10:53 AM IST
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Lionel Messi scored three times in the second half to finish off his first four-goal effort in MLS play while adding an assist, and Inter Miami scored six unaswered goals in a 7-1 romp over CF Montreal on Saturday night.

Messi snapped a 1-1 tie in the 40th minute when he found the net for the 15th time, scoring off a free kick.

The reigning Golden Boot Award winner and league MVP scored for a 3-1 lead in the 52nd minute. His 17th and 18th goals of the season came in the 83rd and sixth minute of stoppage time with the final one also coming off a free kick. Messi began the day two behind Petar Musa of FC Dallas in the goals race.

Carlos Casimiro scored with a header off a corner kick by Telasco Segovia in the 20th minute to give Inter Miami a 1-0 lead. It was the first goal for the 34-year-old midfielder in his sixth league appearance and a career-best ninth assist for Segovia in his second MLS season.

Montreal tied it in the 37th minute on a goal by Fabian Herbers - his first of the campaign.

Luis Suarez scored his 11th goal with an assist from Messi - his 10th - for a 4-1 lead in the 80th minute and 18-year-old rookie Alexander Shaw made it 6-1 in the 89th with his first goal in three appearances and 37 minutes of play.

Dayne St. Clair finished with three saves for Inter Miami (12-4-6), which finished August with a 1-2-2 record after a fifth straight victory over Montreal.

Thomas Gillier saved five shots for Montreal (5-11-6).

It was Inter Miami's first victory since beating Montreal 1-0 on the road to close out July. Suarez won that one on a penalty kick in the 81st minute.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Aug 30 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

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