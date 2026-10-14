Home / Sports / Football News / Lisandro Martinez slams Man United hierarchy after Champions League loss

Lisandro Martinez slams Man United hierarchy after Champions League loss

In a post-game interview on Tuesday, Martinez questioned the club's off-season recruitment after it had secured a return to the Champions League this season

Lisandro Martinez
Lisandro Martinez
AP Madrid
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 11:39 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Lisandro Martinez added to Manchester United's troubled start to the season by calling out the club's hierarchy following a 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

In a post-game interview on Tuesday, Martinez questioned the club's off-season recruitment after it had secured a return to the Champions League this season.

"I have to control myself a lot. But sometimes it's a reflection in the mirror of how is our club at the moment," Martinez told Amazon Prime.

"We did a fantastic season last season. And now we expect more from the top, from up, to bring more players to compete because many teams bring many players as well, and today also Atletico they have an amazing team and they deserved to win today.

"I expect more from our technical director. I would have to be honest, as the players, we have to do more, but it's just important when you make a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night." Jason Wilcox is United's director of football and the club spent around USD 213 million on players like Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos in the off-season. But it has endured a difficult start to the campaign.

Defeat in Madrid extended United's winless run to five games in all competitions. It has won only once in the Premier League and is 13th in the standings.

"Last season we did everything, we create the base to be an amazing team," Martinez said.

"It's annoying, disappointing to come here and I'm not seeing my team trying to get an amazing result here, it's disappointing." Pablo Barrios scored in the first minute for Atletico and Ademola Lookman sealed victory in the second half.

The latest setback will add to the pressure on United coach Michael Carrick.

"You start changing, changing, changing manager. But what about other areas?" Martinez said.

"I can't say more.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FIFA plans to double development funding; India could receive $25 million

Tax evasion to Portugal fallout: Controversies that rocked Ronaldo's career

Messi nets brace in first game since Argentina retirement as Miami win 4-0

ISL 2026: Kerala Blasters kick off new season with 2-0 win over Inter Kashi

ISL 2026: Churchill Brothers secure hard-fought 2-1 win over Mumbai City FC

Topics :Manchester UnitedUefa Champions League

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayTech Mahindra Q2 previewGold SIlver Rate TodayCJI Protest NewsWeather Forecast TodayPM Kisan 24th instalment Date

First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 11:39 AM IST

Next Story