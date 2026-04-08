Liverpool boosted by Isak return before UCL quarterfinal match against PSG

Alexander Isak was included in Liverpool's squad to face Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday.

The Sweden striker traveled with the team to Paris after taking part in training on Tuesday. Isak is set to make his return after having surgery in late December on a broken ankle and fibula.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said Isak is fit enough to play but not to start at Parc des Princes.

"He finished close to a week of team training sessions, he can play a part otherwise I wouldn't take him," Slot said Tuesday at a pre-game news conference. "We think we can get a performance out of him now, but not to start." Isak joined Liverpool in the offseason from Newcastle for a British-record fee for 125 million pounds ($170 million). Before the injury, however, he made a slow start, scoring three goals in 16 games overall after netting 62 in 109 matches for Newcastle.