Liverpool vs Galatasaray UEFA Champions League live time and streaming

Liverpool host Galatasaray at Anfield on Wednesday night in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, aiming to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Istanbul. Last week, the Merseysiders were edged out by the same scoreline, with Mario Lemina’s early strike proving decisive for the Turkish side.

Head coach Arne Slot acknowledged that his team underperformed in the first leg but remains confident. He said he is “100% sure” Liverpool “can do better” in the return fixture and expects the Anfield crowd to match the intensity of Galatasaray’s supporters in Turkey.

The Reds are under pressure after being knocked out in the last 16 by Paris Saint-Germain last season, compounded by recent domestic struggles. They dropped points at home on Sunday, conceding a 90th-minute equaliser to Tottenham’s Richarlison, leaving them fifth in the Premier League and two points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with eight games remaining.

Anfield has been a stronghold in Europe, with Liverpool winning 15 of their last 19 UEFA fixtures there and five of their last six home games against Turkish opponents. Historically, the Reds have progressed in nine of 13 ties after losing the first leg 1-0, though they have been eliminated in 11 of their last 16 UEFA knockout matchups after an away defeat in the opener. Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk admits Liverpool are favourites but sees his team in a strong position to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2012-13. The Turkish side has won 14 of their last 17 two-legged ties in UEFA competitions when securing a first-leg home victory.

ALSO READ: FIFA partners with YouTube for unique streaming format for 2026 World Cup However, Galatasaray’s record on the road is poor, they have lost 19 of 23 away games in the Champions League and just one of their last 12 trips to England, a 3-2 win over Manchester United in 2023-24. Defensive concerns remain, with only three clean sheets in their last 33 UEFA matches, though two came against Liverpool this season. The Turkish champions are unbeaten in their last three matches in all competitions, including a 3-0 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir that strengthened their lead at the top of the Super Lig with 10 games remaining.

Liverpool Team news Liverpool continue to manage without key players as Alexander Isak (leg), Giovanni Leoni, Conor Bradley (both knee), and Wataru Endo (ankle) remain sidelined with long-term injuries. Last weekend, Mohamed Salah, Hugo Ekitike, and Ibrahima Konate started on the bench, but they are likely to return to the starting lineup against Galatasaray. This could see teenage sensation Rio Ngumoha, Cody Gakpo, and Joe Gomez potentially drop to substitute roles. Cody Gakpo may revert to his preferred left-wing position, though coach Arne Slot could opt for playmaker Florian Wirtz on the flank, allowing in-form Dominik Szoboszlai, Liverpool’s leading Champions League scorer with four goals this season, to retain the number 10 role.

Galatasaray Team news For Galatasaray, Enes Buyuk remains out with a shoulder injury, while Metehan Baltaci, Gokdeniz Gurpuz, and Renato Nhaga are unavailable, having been excluded from the club’s Champions League squad. Abdulkerim Bardakci and Ismail Jakobs are expected to return to the backline, replacing Davinson Sanchez, who is suspended. Manager Okan Buruk will also need to decide between Yunus Akgun, Mario Lemina, or former Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan to anchor the central midfield. Victor Osimhen leads Galatasaray’s scoring charts this season with 19 goals across all competitions, including seven in the Champions League. He could be supported in attack by Baris Alper Yilmaz and Noa Lang, which may push Leroy Sane to the bench for the clash.

Liverpool vs Galatasaray Probable starting 11 Liverpool starting 11: Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike Galatasaray starting 11: Cakir; Sallai, Singo, Bardakci, Jakobs; Torreira, Lemina; Yilmaz, Sara, Lang; Osimhen Player battles to look out for Van Dijk vs Osimhen: Osimhen will be Galatasaray's main man yet again at Anfield and will try to get another goal past Van Dijk away from home to seal the tie. Van Dijk has often seen getting caught out in awkward situations this season, with a player left unmarked at times. Macallister vs Lemina: The midfield battle could be vital in this tie considering how Liverpool would want to operate from the back. However, with teams often trying to use the long ball game against the Reds, aerial ability or winning the second ball sin the midfield will also come in handy.

UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs Galatasaray live telecast and streaming details When will the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Galatasaray be played? The UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Galatasaray will be played on March 19 (according to IST). What time will the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Galatasaray begin on March 19? The UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Galatasaray will start at 1:30 AM IST. What will be the venue for the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Galatasaray? Anfield Stadium will host the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Galatasaray.