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Home / Sports / Football News / Lucas Digne returns to PSG as Champions League winners bolster defence

Lucas Digne returns to PSG as Champions League winners bolster defence

Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain has strengthened its defense by signing left back Lucas Digne from Aston Villa on a three-year contract.

PSG sign Lucas Digne
PSG sign Lucas Digne
AP Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 7:03 PM IST
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Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain has strengthened its defense by signing left back Lucas Digne from Aston Villa on a three-year contract.

PSG announced the deal on Sunday evening without giving financial details. Sports daily L'Equipe said it paid the Premier League club 10 million euros ($11.6 million).

The 33-year-old Digne was born in the Paris suburbs and previously played for PSG after joining from Lille in 2013. He then represented Roma and Barcelona before spending eight years in the Premier League with Everton and Villa. 

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An energetic defender with accurate passing, the left-footed Digne became a France regular in recent years under former coach Didier Deschamps. He played at the recent World Cup, where Les Bleus reached the semifinals, and has 64 caps.

"I am very honoured to be returning to Paris Saint-Germain following the wonderful experience I had here more than 10 years ago," he said. "I am particularly impressed by how the club has developed over the years."  PSG recently signed France winger Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco and begins its Ligue 1 title defense at home to Rennes on Aug. 23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :football

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 7:03 PM IST

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