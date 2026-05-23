Man Utd skipper Bruno Fernandes named Premier League player of the season

Bruno Fernandes has been crowned the Premier League Player of the Season after an outstanding campaign for Manchester United. The Portuguese midfielder added another major individual honour to his collection after previously being named the Football Writers’ Association Men’s Player of the Year earlier this month.

Fernandes shines with goals and assists

Fernandes played a crucial role in Manchester United’s successful league campaign, helping the club secure a third-place finish and qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League. The United captain scored eight league goals and produced 20 assists in 37 appearances.

His latest assist came against Nottingham Forest last weekend, allowing him to equal the record for the most assists in a single Premier League season.

ALSO READ: FIFA WC 2026: Check Portugal's full schedule, squad and team preview here The midfielder also dominated the league in chance creation, registering 132 chances created throughout the campaign. That tally placed him comfortably ahead of Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool, who finished second on the list. First Manchester United winner since Nemanja Vidic Fernandes becomes the first Manchester United player to win the Premier League Player of the Season award since Nemanja Vidic claimed the honour in 2011. The award winner was selected through a combination of public voting and votes from a panel of football experts.