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Man Utd skipper Bruno Fernandes named Premier League player of the season

Fernandes played a crucial role in Manchester United's successful league campaign, helping the club secure a third-place finish and qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Bruno Fernandes player of the year
Bruno Fernandes player of the year
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 6:28 PM IST
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Bruno Fernandes has been crowned the Premier League Player of the Season after an outstanding campaign for Manchester United. The Portuguese midfielder added another major individual honour to his collection after previously being named the Football Writers’ Association Men’s Player of the Year earlier this month.
 
Fernandes shines with goals and assists
 
Fernandes played a crucial role in Manchester United’s successful league campaign, helping the club secure a third-place finish and qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League. The United captain scored eight league goals and produced 20 assists in 37 appearances.
 
His latest assist came against Nottingham Forest last weekend, allowing him to equal the record for the most assists in a single Premier League season.
 
The midfielder also dominated the league in chance creation, registering 132 chances created throughout the campaign. That tally placed him comfortably ahead of Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool, who finished second on the list. 
First Manchester United winner since Nemanja Vidic
 
Fernandes becomes the first Manchester United player to win the Premier League Player of the Season award since Nemanja Vidic claimed the honour in 2011.
 
The award winner was selected through a combination of public voting and votes from a panel of football experts.
 
Other nominees included David Raya, Gabriel Magalhães, Declan Rice, Erling Haaland, Antoine Semenyo, Igor Thiago and Morgan Gibbs-White.
 
Coaching staff extend stay at Old Trafford
 
Meanwhile, several members of Manchester United’s coaching setup have signed new two-year contracts. Steve Holland, Jonny Evans, Jonathan Woodgate, Travis Binnion and Craig Mawson will continue working under manager Michael Carrick.
 
Carrick himself recently signed a permanent two-year deal after initially taking charge on an interim basis following the departure of Ruben Amorim in January.
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Topics :English Premier LeagueManchester United

First Published: May 23 2026 | 6:28 PM IST

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