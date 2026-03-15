Manchester City drop the ball as Arsenal's PL title run gains momentum

With just eight matches remaining and a game in hand over leaders Arsenal, Manchester City’s Premier League title challenge took a worrying turn on Saturday evening. Arsenal’s dramatic late victory over Everton combined with City’s frustrating draw at West Ham has widened the gap to nine points, leaving City in a position no top team wants to be after 30 league games.

Haaland struggles as new system fails

City’s talisman Erling Haaland, who scored 19 goals in his first 17 league games this season, has managed only three in his past 12 matches. His drop in form coincides with Pep Guardiola’s tactical tinkering following the arrival of Antoine Semenyo in January.

At West Ham, City lined up with Haaland and Omar Marmoush as a front two, with Semenyo playing as number 10. Despite dominating possession and creating 24 shots on goal, the side couldn’t break down West Ham’s well-organized defense. Guardiola admitted afterward, “We changed to make the players more dynamic, with Rayan, Jeremy [Doku] and Phil [Foden], but we could not win the game.” ALSO READ: Lionel Messi faces backlash after White House visit with Donald Trump On his decision to start Semenyo over Rayan Cherki as the attacking midfielder, Guardiola took responsibility: “Absolutely, for that role there is no-one better than [Cherki]. That is bad selection, you can criticise me, I deserve it. Sometimes for the balance, we are learning… I am still finding the best way to have stability and to balance the team.”

Missed chances cost City Premier League top 5 points table (updated till March 14) Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Arsenal 31 21 7 3 61 22 39 70 Man City 30 18 7 5 60 28 32 61 Man United 29 14 9 6 51 40 11 51 Aston Villa 29 15 6 8 39 34 5 51 Chelsea 30 13 9 8 53 35 18 48 Former City goalkeeper Joe Hart commented on the West Ham result: “Man City created a lot of chances but looked a bit desperate towards the end.” City have only lost once in their past 18 league matches but have dropped 10 points from winning positions during that period, including draws against Chelsea, Brighton, Tottenham, Nottingham Forest, and now West Ham.Former City goalkeeper Joe Hart commented on the West Ham result: “Man City created a lot of chances but looked a bit desperate towards the end.”