Manchester City vs Arsenal live streaming: Where to watch PL match today?

Arsenal travel to face Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in a crucial Premier League title clash that could shape the race. A City win would close the gap to three points with a game in hand, while an Arsenal victory would stretch their lead to nine points; even a draw favors the visitors.
City come into the match in strong form, having won three straight games, including a cup final victory over Arsenal, whereas Arsenal have struggled recently with three defeats in five and issues in attack.
Pep Guardiola is dealing with defensive injuries, with Joško Gvardiol, John Stones, and Rúben Dias all sidelined, but is otherwise expected to stick with a winning lineup.
For Arsenal, Bukayo Saka and Mikel Merino are confirmed absentees, while Mikel Arteta could welcome back some players. Kai Havertz may start, and Cristhian Mosquera is likely to continue at right-back.