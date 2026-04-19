Home / Sports / Football News / Manchester City vs Arsenal live streaming: Where to watch PL match today?

Manchester City vs Arsenal live streaming: Where to watch PL match today?

Pep Guardiola is dealing with defensive injuries, with Josko Gvardiol, John Stones, and Rúben Dias all sidelined, but is otherwise expected to stick with a winning lineup.

MCI vs ARS live streaming
MCI vs ARS live streaming
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2026 | 7:24 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Arsenal travel to face Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in a crucial Premier League title clash that could shape the race. A City win would close the gap to three points with a game in hand, while an Arsenal victory would stretch their lead to nine points; even a draw favors the visitors.
 
City come into the match in strong form, having won three straight games, including a cup final victory over Arsenal, whereas Arsenal have struggled recently with three defeats in five and issues in attack.
 
Pep Guardiola is dealing with defensive injuries, with Joško Gvardiol, John Stones, and Rúben Dias all sidelined, but is otherwise expected to stick with a winning lineup.
 
For Arsenal, Bukayo Saka and Mikel Merino are confirmed absentees, while Mikel Arteta could welcome back some players. Kai Havertz may start, and Cristhian Mosquera is likely to continue at right-back.   
Premier League Man City vs Arsenal global streaming details
Region Broadcaster
USA Peacock
UK Sky Sports
Australia Stan Sport
Canada Fubo Canada
India JioStar
South / Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport
Malaysia Astro
Middle East beIN Sports MENA
 
Premier League League: Manchester City vs Arsenal Live Telecast and Streaming Details
 
When will the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal be played?
The Premier League clash between Manchester City and Arsenal will take place on April 19.
 
What time will the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal begin on April 19?
The match is scheduled to kick off at 9 PM IST.
 
What will be the venue for the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal?
Stamford Bridge Stadium will host the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal.
 
Where will the live telecast of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal be available in India?
The live telecast of the match will be available on Star Sports network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal be available in India?
Fans in India can stream the Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League match live on JioHotstar.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UEFA Champions League: Arsenal edge past Sporting to book semis berth

Lionel Messi sued over $7M contract breach for missing friendly match

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid HIGHLIGHTS Champions League: Bayern beat Real 4-3 to book semis berth

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid UCL QF 2nd leg live match time and streaming

Marie-Louise Eta signs for Union Berlin, 1st woman to lead Bundesliga team

Topics :English Premier LeagueManchester City

First Published: Apr 19 2026 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story