Manchester United appoint Michael Carrick as permanent manager until 2028

Manchester United have confirmed that Michael Carrick will remain as the club’s permanent head coach after signing a new contract that keeps him at Old Trafford until 2028. The former United midfielder had initially stepped in as interim manager following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim in January, but an impressive run of performances convinced the club hierarchy to hand him the role on a long-term basis.

Carrick transforms United’s season

Carrick arrived during a difficult phase for the club and quickly managed to steady the situation both on and off the pitch. Since taking charge on January 13, the 44-year-old guided United to 11 wins in 16 matches, helping the team secure a third-place Premier League finish and qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

ALSO READ: FIFA WC 2026: Check Germany's full schedule, squad and team preview here The Red Devils also collected more league points than any other side during Carrick’s spell in charge, with a crucial victory over Nottingham Forest confirming their return to Europe’s top competition. Carrick speaks on new role Reacting to his appointment, Carrick described the opportunity as a proud moment in his career. Having spent many successful years at Manchester United as a player, he spoke about the responsibility of leading the club and his determination to restore the team to competing for major trophies once again.

The former midfielder praised the mentality shown by the squad during the second half of the season and stressed the importance of building a united and ambitious environment moving forward. Club hierarchy backs Carrick’s vision Manchester United’s management believes Carrick has already brought stability and a clearer identity back to the club. Director of football Jason Wilcox highlighted the positive atmosphere created at Carrington and praised the manager for reconnecting the team with the club’s traditional values and style of football. The club also credited Carrick for rebuilding confidence within the dressing room while delivering results during a challenging transitional period.