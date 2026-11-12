Michael Carrick was fired by Manchester United on Thursday after overseeing the 20-time English champion's worst start to a Premier League season, with U.S. men's coach Mauricio Pochettino a potential candidate to succeed him.

Carrick's departure comes less than six months after he was given a two-year contract and the responsibility of reviving the fortunes of the once-dominant force of English soccer. United hasn't won the league since managerial great Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

A 4-4 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday left United 18th in the 20-team standings and in the relegation zone after just one league win all season. With eight points from 10 games, it is United's worst start for 40 years - predating the Premier League era.