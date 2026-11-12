Home / Sports / Football News / Manchester United sack Michael Carrick after worst league start in 40 years

Manchester United sack Michael Carrick after worst league start in 40 years

Carrick's departure comes less than six months after he was given a two-year contract and the responsibility of reviving the fortunes of the once-dominant force of English soccer

Manchester United coach Michael Carrick
Former Manchester United coach Michael Carrick
AP Manchester
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Michael Carrick was fired by Manchester United on Thursday after overseeing the 20-time English champion's worst start to a Premier League season, with U.S. men's coach Mauricio Pochettino a potential candidate to succeed him.

Carrick's departure comes less than six months after he was given a two-year contract and the responsibility of reviving the fortunes of the once-dominant force of English soccer. United hasn't won the league since managerial great Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

A 4-4 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday left United 18th in the 20-team standings and in the relegation zone after just one league win all season. With eight points from 10 games, it is United's worst start for 40 years - predating the Premier League era.

"After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions," United said.

United added the "club intends to appoint a permanent successor as quickly as possible." United has been working on a potential deal to have Pochettino replace Carrick, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The 54-year-old Argentine is under contract with the U.S. team through the 2030 World Cup.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because no final decision had been made on Carrick's future.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hossam Hassan sacked as Egypt coach over team's public image concerns

Bayern's Manuel Neuer faces two-month absence after foot ligament injury

Fermin stars as Barcelona come from behind to defeat Atletico Madrid 2-1

The rise of a new era: Who will be the next Ronaldo or Messi of football?

End of an era! Ronaldo announces retirement from international football

Topics :English Premier LeagueManchester United

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStock to Buy TodayNifty Trading StrategyTata Steel ShareHonasa Consumer ShareNew Zealand vs India 3rd ODI StreamingNvidia's investigating CEO Jensen HuangGold Silver Price

First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 4:49 PM IST

Next Story