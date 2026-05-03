Manchester United vs Liverpool live streaming: Where to watch PL match?

The standout fixture in Sunday’s Premier League schedule sees Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford in a high-stakes clash.
United enter the contest sitting third in the table and are within touching distance of securing a UEFA Champions League spot. A win against their historic rivals would confirm their place in next season’s elite competition.
For Liverpool, the situation is more delicate. While they remain in the hunt for a top-five finish, their qualification hopes depend partly on results elsewhere. A victory would significantly strengthen their chances, but with challenging matches ahead, a loss could increase the pressure in the final stretch of the season.
Man Utd team news
Manchester United supporters will be hoping for a quick comeback from Brazilian attacker Matheus Cunha, with Carrick having suggested his hip issue is “not too serious” ahead of the fixture.
Defender Lisandro Martínez remains unavailable as he serves the final match of his suspension, while Matthijs de Ligt is also expected to miss out due to a lingering back injury that could potentially rule him out for the rest of the season.
Meanwhile, Luke Shaw is a doubt after sustaining an injury in the previous game, which may keep him sidelined for this encounter.
Liverpool team news:
Although Mohamed Salah is now anticipated to return before the season concludes, this fixture arrives too early for the injured winger to be involved.
Liverpool’s main concern lies in the goalkeeping department, with both Alisson and Giorgi Mamardashvili dealing with fitness problems. This situation could once again leave Arne Slot relying on third-choice option Freddie Woodman.
Milos Kerkez is also not at full fitness, but his availability for this match is not considered seriously doubtful at this stage.