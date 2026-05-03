Manchester United vs Liverpool live streaming: Where to watch PL match?

The standout fixture in Sunday’s Premier League schedule sees Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford in a high-stakes clash.

United enter the contest sitting third in the table and are within touching distance of securing a UEFA Champions League spot. A win against their historic rivals would confirm their place in next season’s elite competition.

For Liverpool, the situation is more delicate. While they remain in the hunt for a top-five finish, their qualification hopes depend partly on results elsewhere. A victory would significantly strengthen their chances, but with challenging matches ahead, a loss could increase the pressure in the final stretch of the season.

Man Utd team news Manchester United supporters will be hoping for a quick comeback from Brazilian attacker Matheus Cunha, with Carrick having suggested his hip issue is “not too serious” ahead of the fixture. Defender Lisandro Martínez remains unavailable as he serves the final match of his suspension, while Matthijs de Ligt is also expected to miss out due to a lingering back injury that could potentially rule him out for the rest of the season. Meanwhile, Luke Shaw is a doubt after sustaining an injury in the previous game, which may keep him sidelined for this encounter.

Liverpool team news: Although Mohamed Salah is now anticipated to return before the season concludes, this fixture arrives too early for the injured winger to be involved. Liverpool’s main concern lies in the goalkeeping department, with both Alisson and Giorgi Mamardashvili dealing with fitness problems. This situation could once again leave Arne Slot relying on third-choice option Freddie Woodman. ALSO READ: Biggest players who are ruled out from FIFA World Cup 2026 this year Milos Kerkez is also not at full fitness, but his availability for this match is not considered seriously doubtful at this stage. Manchester United vs Liverpool broadcast details Country / Region Broadcaster(s) USA Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, SiriusXM FC UK (Great Britain) Sky Go UK, NOW, Sky Go Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League Australia Stan Sport Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada India Jio, Hotstar Malaysia Astro Go, Sooka, Astro Grandstand France Canal+ France, Canal+ Foot, Free, myCANAL Germany Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event Spain DAZN Spain, DAZN1 Spain, Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar Plus+ Mexico Max Mexico Argentina ESPN Argentina, Disney+ Premium Argentina Chile ESPN Chile, Disney+ Premium Chile Turkey Idman TV, beIN Sports 3 Turkey, beIN CONNECT Turkey, TOD Middle East beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD South/Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport (MaXimo 1, MaXimo 2, Premier League, Premier League ROA), DStv Now / DStv App

Premier League: Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Telecast and Streaming Details When will the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool be played? The Premier League clash between Manchester United and Liverpool will take place on May 3. What time will the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool begin on May 3? The match is scheduled to kick off at 8 PM IST. What will be the venue for the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool? Old Trafford Stadium will host the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool. Where will the live telecast of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool be available in India?