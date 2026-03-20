Mauricio Pochettino bags $ 5M in first 7 months as USA football coach

Mauricio Pochettino earned just over USD 5 million during his first seven months as coach of the US national team, according to the U.S. Soccer Federation's tax filing.

Pochettino was announced as Gregg Berhalter's replacement on Sept. 10, 2024, and received USD 5,016,917 in the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2025, according to the tax return released on Thursday.

Pochettino's salary for the period was listed at USD 2,516,917, and he was given a USD 2.5 million bonus.

Berhalter, fired in July 2024 after a first-round elimination at the Copa America, was just 10 months into his second stint as coach. He earned USD 1,774,981 in the fiscal year, which included USD 699,148 in salary, a USD 325,000 bonus and a USD 750,833 severance payment.

US women's coach Emma Hayes earned USD 1,469,557 that included USD 744,557 in salary, a USD 700,000 bonus and USD 25,000 in other compensation. CEO JT Batson earned USD 898,787 of which USD 658,787 was listed as salary and USD 240,000 as bonus. Sporting director Matt Crocker was listed at USD 990,792: USD 658,787 in salary, USD 179,100 in bonus and USD 152,905 in a relocation payment. Twila Kilgore, an assistant to former women's coach Vlatko Andonovski, earned USD 435,209 that included USD 136,042 in salary, a USD 235,000 in bonus and USD 64,167 in severance pay. Kilgore became interim head coach following Andonovski's resignation in August 2023 and held the role until Hayes started the following May. Kilgore left in September 2024.

Several women's national team players were listed as among the USSF's highest-paid employees during a fiscal year in which the women's team won its fifth Olympic gold medal. Emily Sonnett, Emily Fox and Naomi Girma were each listed at USD 852,112 in salary, Lindsey Heaps at $849,461 and Casey Murphy at USD 822,032, and each earned a USD 36,000 bonus. The USSF paid USD 2,881,792 to Soccer United Marketing, an affiliate of Major League Soccer, for sponsorship agreements and USD 13,395,175 to the law firm Latham & Watkins. It also paid USD 2,125,209 to the governing body of Brazilian soccer as an international event coordinator, USD 2.095 million to both Wasserman Media Group for marketing and media and to the US Women's National Team Players Association for a supportive partnership.