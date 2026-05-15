Mbappe reveals Real coach Arbeloa has made him team's '4th-choice striker'

Kylian Mbappe said after not starting in Real Madrid's Spanish league soccer match against Oviedo on Thursday that coach Alvaro Arbeloa told him that he is the team's fourth-choice striker.

Arbeloa appeared to be caught by surprise by Mbappe's words and said he never told him that. He said he doesn't know why Mbappe felt like that.

Mbappe, who had been nursing a left hamstring injury, said he was ready to play from the start against Oviedo but Arbeloa decided not to use him.

"I'm 100% fine," Mbappe said. "I didn't play because the coach told me I'm the fourth striker in the squad behind (Franco) Mastantuono, Vini (Vinicius Junior) and Gonzalo (Garcia). I accept it. I was ready to start, it was his decision. You can't be angry with the coach, you always have to respect the opinion of the coach. I'll keep working hard and wait to be the starter." Arbeloa later said he never told Mbappe he was the fourth striker in the squad.

"I don't have four strikers, and I haven't told anything like that to Mbappe," Arbeloa said. "He probably didn't understand me. I don't really know what to tell you. I wouldn't tell him that he's the fourth-choice striker." ALSO READ: Jannik Sinner breaks Djokovic's Masters record to reach Italian Open semis The disagreement between Arbeloa and Mbappe is the latest in a chaotic week for Madrid, which started with an altercation between players in training that led the club to fine Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni 500,000 euros ($589,000) each. Then came the 2-0 loss to Barcelona in the clasico on Sunday that allowed its rival to clinch the league title. On Tuesday, an edgy Madrid president Florentino Perez called for new elections after saying he was the victim of an "organized campaign" to unseat him.