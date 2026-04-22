Mbappe, Vinicius shine as Real Madrid beat Alaves 2-1 to end 4-match slump

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior each scored as Real Madrid ended a four-game winless streak by defeating Alaves 2-1 on Tuesday to move closer to Spanish league leader Barcelona.

The victory at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium left Madrid six points behind Barcelona, which hosts sixth-placed Celta Vigo on Wednesday.

It was Madrid's first game since it was eliminated by Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Madrid lost 2-1 at home and 4-3 in Germany in the second leg. The team's last two Spanish league matches had been a 1-1 home draw against Girona and a 2-1 loss at Mallorca.

"We have six games left," Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa said. "The goal is to win all of them, regardless of what happens. Every game counts." It was slow start for Madrid on Tuesday and the crowd at the Bernabeu looked anxious as Alaves had a few scoring chances early. Part of the fans jeered as the team struggled. There were some boos after the final whistle as well after Alaves scored late. Mbappe broke the deadlock in the 30th minute with a shot that deflected on an Alaves defender and fooled goalkeeper Antonio Sivera. Mbappe, the league's leading scorer with 24 goals, hadn't found the net in a league game since February.

Vinicius added to Madrid's lead with a long-range strike in the 50th. The Brazil forward hadn't scored in his last six games between club and country. He was among the players jeered by some of the fans before and during the match. After scoring, he raised his hands in a gesture apparently apologizing to the fans, and there was some applause from the stands to the player. "Vinicius puts in a tremendous effort, carrying the team on his shoulders," Arbeloa said. "We can't deny his attitude. He never hides. He feels a deep connection to the club, and I'm happy when the fans reward him with applause." Eduardo Camavinga, who earned his 150th win with Madrid, also was targeted by the Madrid fans before and during the game.

Alaves, sitting one point above the relegation zone, pulled one closer with a goal by Toni Martinez in second-half stoppage time. Alaves has won only one of its last nine league matches. The lone triumph came at Celta Vigo in March. Madrid and Brazil defender Eder Militao had to be replaced just before halftime with an injury that Madrid said did not appear to be serious. Other results Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon saved a penalty kick and made a few other key stops to help ninth-place Athletic Bilbao hold on for a 1-0 win against midtable Osasuna at home. Mallorca drew 1-1 with visiting Valencia.