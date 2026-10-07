Messi bids farewell to Argentina with a goal and two assists against Benin

Lionel Messi turned his final appearance for Argentina into a memorable farewell, scoring a penalty and providing two assists as Argentina defeated Benin 3-0 at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

Playing in front of more than 85,000 fans, Messi brought the curtain down on a 21-year international career that produced 126 goals, two Copa America titles and the 2022 World Cup.

The 39-year-old, who earned his 208th cap, received a standing ovation from the crowd, his teammates and the coaching staff during an emotional evening in Buenos Aires. Messi had announced on August 31 that his time with the national team was coming to an end.

He was accompanied by his sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro before the match and became emotional during the national anthem. After the final whistle, Messi addressed the crowd, thanking them for their support throughout his international career and expressing his desire to remain connected with the national team. Messi orchestrates Argentina's 3-0 win Argentina took the lead in the 48th minute when Nicolas Otamendi headed home from a corner taken by Messi. Messi then turned provider again in the 61st minute, setting up Nicolas Paz, who finished with a left-footed strike to double Argentina's advantage. Ten minutes later, Messi completed his contribution by converting a penalty into the top corner. The goal further extended his record as Argentina's all-time leading scorer.

ALSO READ: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to make his return after 4 years with New Zealand T20Is The Monumental responded with chants of Messi's name as the forward continued to influence the match in his final appearance for the national side. 21 years and 208 appearances for Argentina Messi made his senior Argentina debut in 2005 and finished his international career with 208 appearances. His journey with the national team included several difficult periods, particularly after Argentina suffered defeats in three consecutive finals. Messi briefly stepped away from international football in 2016 before returning to lead the team to Copa America glory in 2021. The following year, Argentina won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, giving Messi the major international title that had eluded him for much of his career.

He finished with 126 international goals, making him Argentina's all-time leading scorer, while his major honours with the national team included two Copa America titles and the World Cup. Emotional farewell at the Monumental Messi received a special tribute during the match, with the referee stopping play 10 minutes after kick-off to allow players and supporters to acknowledge the Argentina captain. Teammates and opponents approached Messi as the crowd rose for a standing ovation. He responded by raising his hand in acknowledgement. After the match, Messi told the supporters that representing Argentina for more than 20 years had been a source of immense pride. He said he wanted to continue returning to support the national team and the players who would carry it forward.

Messi also stressed the importance of keeping the group united as the team moves into its next phase. From criticism to national icon Messi's relationship with Argentina had not always been straightforward. After moving to Barcelona as a teenager, he faced criticism in his homeland and was at times compared with Diego Maradona, Argentina's 1986 World Cup-winning captain. The 2021 Copa America triumph marked a significant change in that relationship. Messi's emotional reaction after Argentina defeated Brazil reflected the importance of his first major international title. The 2022 World Cup victory in Qatar further strengthened his connection with supporters. Millions of Argentines celebrated across the country after the final, with Messi at the centre of the celebrations.

In the years that followed, tributes to Messi appeared across Argentina as supporters continued to celebrate his contribution to the national team. Fans turn farewell into a national event The Argentine Football Association billed Messi's 208th appearance as a farewell occasion, with the Monumental selling more than 85,000 tickets. Supporters travelled from different parts of the country to attend the match. Among them were Rebeca Arias and Daniel Lema, who travelled more than 1,000 kilometres from Tucuman and wore a hat featuring different depictions of Messi from his six World Cup appearances. The stadium also featured a banner describing Messi as the "Eternal Captain", while former members of Argentina's 1978, 1986 and 2022 World Cup-winning squads returned to witness his final appearance.