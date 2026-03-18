Messi frustrated as ARG vs ESP Finalissima cancelled ahead of World Cup

Argentina captain Lionel Messi was left frustrated after the cancellation of the Finalissima, seeing the match as a key opportunity to prepare for the upcoming World Cup, according to ESPN.

The Inter Miami star had approached the game with ambition, viewing it as a serious final, but he was not involved in the decision-making that led to its cancellation.

Clash Between Continental Champions

The match was set to feature Argentina, winners of the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa America, against Spain, the 2024 UEFA EURO champions. Originally scheduled for March 27 in Qatar, the fixture was called off due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, preventing the organizers from safely staging the event.

ALSO READ: Guardiola says 'everybody wants to fire me' after City's loss to Madrid UEFA released a statement explaining the decision: “After much discussion between UEFA and the organizing authorities in Qatar, it is announced today that due to the current political situation in the region, the Finalissima cannot be played as hoped in Qatar. UEFA explored other feasible alternatives but each ultimately proved unacceptable to the Argentinian Football Association.” Alternative Dates Explored CONMEBOL confirmed that other venues and dates were considered, but UEFA rejected those options. The Argentine Football Association reportedly suggested March 31 as an alternative, stating it had no objection to the venue, but UEFA deemed even this date impossible.

The Finalissima was ultimately cancelled, leaving Argentina without a high-profile warm-up before the World Cup. Messi eyes 49th team title A source close to the squad revealed that Messi regarded the game as a chance to secure the 49th team title of his illustrious career. Despite missing the Finalissima, Messi remains football’s most decorated player, having recently lifted the MLS Cup with Inter Miami in December. The Argentine captain’s focus now shifts entirely to the World Cup, where his availability and form will be crucial for Argentina’s chances. Preparing for the World Cup While the cancellation was disappointing, Messi and Argentina’s coaching staff must now find alternative ways to test the squad ahead of the global tournament.