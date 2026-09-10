Messi's 13th assist helps Casemiro level for Inter Miami against Chicago

Lionel Messi collected his league-leading 13th assist of the season when he set up Carlos Casemiro for the equalizer early in the second half, and Inter Miami tied Chicago 1-1 before a crowd of 63,094 - the most for a Fire match at Soldier Field.

Inter Miami (12-4-8) evened the score three minutes into the second half when Messi sent the ball Casemiro's way off a free kick for his third goal in his eighth MLS appearance. Casemiro's goals have come on headers in three straight matches.

Chicago (11-6-6) jumped in front in the 10th minute on a goal by Robert Lewandowski - his sixth in his first nine MLS matches. Defender Andrew Gutman picked up his sixth assist and Robin Lod notched his fourth as the Fire took the lead into halftime.