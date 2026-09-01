Messi's Argentina legacy: Records and milestones that are tough to match

Lionel Messi announced his retirement from the Argentina national team on Monday, August 31, leaving a statistical legacy that may take generations to be challenged. Across 21 years, the forward became Argentina’s most-capped player, leading goalscorer and leading assist provider while collecting six international titles.

His record extends beyond the national team, with Messi setting remarkable benchmarks at the World Cup and Copa America. These milestones are the result of extraordinary talent and longevity; others reflect a level of scoring and creativity rarely seen in international football.

With Messi now stepping away from Argentina duty, here are the records and milestones that could prove particularly difficult for the next generation to match or break.

Argentina’s most-capped player Messi finished his career in the blue and white jersey with 207 appearances, a record for Argentina and 60 more than Javier Mascherano, who previously held the record with 147. Angel Di María and Javier Zanetti are next on 145, while Nicolas Otamendi has 139. Messi made his senior debut against Hungary on August 17, 2005, and his final appearance came in the 2026 World Cup final against Spain. Full list of players with most appearence for Argentina: Rank Player Caps Goals Career 1 Lionel Messi 207 125 2005–2026 2 Javier Mascherano 147 3 2003–2018 3 Ángel Di María 145 31 2008–2024 3 Javier Zanetti 145 5 1994–2011 5 Nicolás Otamendi 139 8 2009–2026 6 Roberto Ayala 115 7 1994–2007 7 Diego Simeone 104 11 1988–2002 8 Sergio Agüero 101 41 2006–2021 9 Oscar Ruggeri 97 7 1983–1994 10 Sergio Romero 96 0 2009–2018 ALSO READ: Top 5 iconic moments that defined Lionel Messi's international legacy Argentina’s all-time leading scorer Messi also leaves as Argentina's all-time leading scorer with 125 goals. Gabriel Batistuta is second on the list with 56 goals, while Sergio Aguero and Lautaro Martinez are third and fourth with 41 and 40 goals, respectively.

Messi's 125 goals came in 207 appearances, giving him a rate of 0.60 goals per game. His Argentina tally includes 54 goals in friendlies, 36 in World Cup qualifiers, 21 at the World Cup and 14 in the Copa America. Full list of players with most goals for Argentina: Rank Player Goals Caps Goals per Game Career 1 Lionel Messi 125 207 0.6 2005–2026 2 Gabriel Batistuta 56 78 0.72 1991–2002 3 Sergio Agüero 41 101 0.41 2006–2021 4 Lautaro Martínez 40 84 0.48 2018–present 5 Hernán Crespo 35 64 0.55 1995–2007 6 Diego Maradona 34 91 0.37 1977–1994 7 Gonzalo Higuaín 31 75 0.41 2009–2018 7 Ángel Di María 31 145 0.21 2008–2024 9 Luis Artime 24 25 0.96 1961–1967 10 Leopoldo Luque 22 45 0.49 1975–1981 10 Daniel Passarella 22 70 0.31 1976–1986 Second-highest men's international goalscorer Messi's 125 goals also put him second on the all-time men's international scoring list. Cristiano Ronaldo leads with 146 goals for Portugal, leaving Messi 21 goals behind the Portuguese forward. Iran's Ali Daei is third with 108, while India's Sunil Chhetri has 95 and Belgium's Romelu Lukaku 93.

ALSO READ: The pain before the glory: Messi's 5 biggest heartbreaks with Argentina Messi is also 17 goals clear of Daei, the player immediately behind him, and 30 ahead of India's Sunil Chhetri, who sits in fourth place. Top goalscorers in international football: Rank Player Country Goals 1 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 146 2 Lionel Messi Argentina 125 3 Ali Daei Iran 108 4 Sunil Chhetri India 95 5 Romelu Lukaku Belgium 93 Six World Cup tournaments played Messi played at six FIFA World Cups, appearing at every tournament from 2006 to 2026. His first came in Germany in 2006, when he was 18. He then appeared in South Africa in 2010, Brazil in 2014, Russia in 2018, Qatar in 2022 and the 2026 tournament. Cristiano Ronaldo also played at six World Cups. Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa was included in six squads but played at four tournaments, while Antonio Carbajal, Andrés Guardado and Rafael Márquez each played at five.

Players with most FIFA World Cups tournamnet appearence: Rank Player Country Goals 1 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 146 2 Lionel Messi Argentina 125 3 Ali Daei Iran 108 4 Sunil Chhetri India 95 5 Romelu Lukaku Belgium 93 Record World Cup appearances Messi played 34 World Cup matches, the most in the competition's history. Cristiano Ronaldo is second with 27, while Germany's Lothar Matthäus played 25. Miroslav Klose is fourth with 24, followed by Paolo Maldini, Luka Modrić and Manuel Neuer on 23 each. Players with most World Cup appearances: Rank Player Matches 1 Lionel Messi 34 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 27 3 Lothar Matthäus 25 4 Miroslav Klose 24 5 Paolo Maldini 23 5 Luka Modrić 23 5 Manuel Neuer 23 Three World Cup final appearances Messi played in three World Cup finals, matching Brazil's Cafu for the most by any player. His first final came in 2014 against Germany. Argentina lost 1-0 after extra time. Messi returned to the final eight years later in Qatar, where Argentina beat France on penalties after the match finished 3-3 following extra time. He scored twice in that final. His third final came in 2026 against Spain. Argentina lost 1-0 after extra time.

Messi and Cafu, therefore, remain the only players to have appeared in three World Cup finals. The only player with two World Cup Golden Balls Messi is the only player in World Cup history to win the Golden Ball twice. He received the award in 2014, after Argentina reached the final, and again in 2022, when Argentina won the World Cup. The two awards came eight years apart. In 2014, Messi scored four goals as Argentina reached the final. In Qatar, he scored seven goals and provided three assists during Argentina's title-winning campaign. Second-highest World Cup goalscorer Messi finished with 21 World Cup goals, one behind France's Kylian Mbappé, who has 22.

Germany's Miroslav Klose is third with 16, while Brazil's Ronaldo scored 15 and Gerd Müller 14. Messi scored across all six World Cups he played in, with his most productive tournament coming in 2022, when he found the net seven times. His 21 goals include two in the 2022 final against France, where he became the first player to score in a World Cup final in both regulation time and extra time. FIFA World Cup all-time top scorers: Rank Player Matches 1 Lionel Messi 34 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 27 3 Lothar Matthäus 25 4 Miroslav Klose 24 5 Paolo Maldini 23 5 Luka Modrić 23 5 Manuel Neuer 23 Most Copa America appearances Messi holds the record for most Copa America appearances, with 39. He played in seven editions of the tournament: 2007, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2021 and 2024.

His Copa America career included five final appearances. Argentina lost the 2007, 2015 and 2016 finals before Messi finally won the competition in 2021. He then captained Argentina to another Copa America title in 2024. Players with most Copa America appearances: Player Appearances Lionel Messi 39 Sergio Livingstone 34 Gary Medel 34 Yoshimar Yotún 33 Most Copa America assists Messi also has the most assists in Copa America history, with 18. Angel Di María is second with eight, while Alexis Sanchez has seven and Neymar six. Messi's 18 assists came across his seven Copa America appearances. He also scored 14 goals in the competition, giving him 32 combined goals and assists according to the supplied figures.