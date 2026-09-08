Modric included in Croatia squad for Nations League 2026-27 edition

Luka Modric was named by coach Slaven Bilic in the Croatia squad on Monday for the Nations League to continue his standout international career.

When Croatia plays at Czech Republic in its opening Group A game of the Nations League on Sept. 26, Modric will earn his 203rd cap at age 41. In July he signed up for one more club season with AC Milan.

Only Cristiano Ronaldo has more international games (233) for Portugal and Lionel Messi who announced his retirement from international soccer with Argentina a week ago had 207.

"I did not have to persuade him," Bilic said. "He is passionate about Croatia and the national team, so this is a win-win situation." Croatia also faces World Cup champion Spain and England in the group as England in the 2026-27 Nations League group phase that runs from September to November.