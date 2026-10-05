Mohun Bagan edge past Punjab FC 4-3 on penalties to win IFA Shield

Punjab FC went down narrowly 3-4 on penalties to defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant to end their campaign at IFA Shield here on Sunday.

The Shers stayed competitive throughout 120 minutes and came close to finding the breakthrough on several occasions before Mohun Bagan prevailed in the shootout. The defending champions will face the winner of the second semifinal between East Bengal FC and NorthEast United FC in the final.

Punjab FC were tested by an intense Mohun Bagan press in the opening stages but remained compact and organised. The first chance came in the third minute when Lallianzuala Chhangte's effort took a slight deflection, but Arshdeep Singh kept his composure to collect.

Mohun Bagan threatened again five minutes later when Asish Rai reached an aerial through ball and set up Lee Erwin with a first-time pass after Arshdeep rushed off his line. The Punjab FC defence recovered quickly to block Erwin's effort and clear the danger. Erwin then tested Arshdeep from a free-kick, with the Punjab goalkeeper reacting sharply to parry the ball away. Having weathered the early spell, Punjab FC grew into the contest after the opening 15 minutes, enjoying longer periods of possession and creating more opportunities in the final third. Manglenthang Kipgen provided an attacking outlet on the left, while Patrick Bahanack headed a free-kick over in the 21st minute.

Bishu Sharma then made a strong run before setting up Alfred Moya on the right side of the box in the 27th minute, but Moya's grounded effort went narrowly wide. Punjab came close again 10 minutes later when Moya and Sharma combined inside the box, with Sharma's low shot taking a deflection into the hands of Vishal Kaith. Mohun Bagan remained dangerous, with Chhangte meeting Samir Zeljkovic's cross with a powerful first-time volley in the 39th minute. Arshdeep was well positioned to make the save and hold on. Punjab FC carried their composure into the second half, with Muhammed Suhail making an immediate impact after coming on at the break. In the 48th minute, Suhail beat two defenders inside the box before shooting on the turn and narrowly missing.

The Shers continued to defend with discipline as Mohun Bagan looked to create through the middle. Punjab then came within inches of taking the lead in the 61st minute when Moya met a cross from the right with a glancing header that struck the roof of the net. Mohun Bagan produced a rare attacking opening four minutes later when Zeljkovic's first-time effort from the edge of the box sailed over. Erwin's dangerous free-kick in the 79th minute was then blocked by the Punjab wall. The hosts thought they had broken the deadlock five minutes from time when Subhasish Bose headed Miguel Ferreira's free-kick into the net, but the assistant referee's flag went up for offside. Punjab therefore remained level at the end of 90 minutes.

The Shers held their ground in extra time. Erwin set up Drazic in the 91st minute, but his effort went wide, before Drazic found Suhail Ahmad Bhat inside the box in the 104th minute. Muheet Shabir rushed off his line and made an excellent leg save to deny him. Neither side could find a decisive opening in the remainder of extra time. Punjab stayed alive in the shootout after Raphael Messi Bouli and Arshvir Singh converted their penalties, while Vishal Kaith saved Ngarin Shaiza's effort and later denied Vishal Yadav. Muheet Shabir also kept Punjab in contention by saving Dezan Drazic's penalty, while Rishikanta Meitei converted to make it 3-3.