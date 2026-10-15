Mourinho receives 'eternal glory' from Roma fans on return with Real Madrid

Jose Mourinho was treated like a returning hero when he brought Real Madrid to face Roma, one of his many former clubs, on Wednesday.

And he snatched the victory, too, as Madrid came back from two goals down for a 4-3 win with three goals in the final 10 minutes - with all three scores following corner kicks.

Even before the coach walked out into the Stadio Olimpico ahead of kickoff for a Champions League match, there was a long applause when the stadium announcer read out the teams and Mourinho's name.

Then early in the first half, the end of the stadium where Roma's hard-core "ultra" fans sit held up three huge signs featuring images of Mourinho - one of which depicted him cradling the Conference League trophy that Roma won in 2022 to conclude his first season in charge.

The Conference title was Roma's first significant European trophy. Mourinho also led Roma to the Europa League final in 2023. He left the club in January 2024 without really saying goodbye. "Whoever brings glory to Rome, Rome will honor forever," read a fans' banner. "The people bestow you with eternal glory." Mourinho said he was left "speechless" by the reception. In return, Mourinho didn't celebrate when late goals from Carlos Espi, Endrick and Antonio Rudiger turned the match around. "You could say there were two games in one," Mourinho said. "Roma was better in all aspects early on. ... When it was 3-1 everyone probably thought the game was dead. But it was the Roma players who were dead." The result was a welcome reprieve for Mourinho, who has been waging a vocal campaign against the Spanish league referees.