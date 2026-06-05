Neymar absent from Brazil squad traveling for Egypt exhibition game

Neymar is not traveling to Cleveland with Brazil's World Cup team for its exhibition tuneup against Egypt on Saturday, according to the country's soccer association.

The Brazilian Football Confederation said Thursday the 34-year-old forward would remain in New Jersey to undergo treatment.

Last week, the team doctor said that Neymar was expected to be sidelined two to three weeks because of a calf injury. Brazil's opening game at the World Cup is June 13 against Morocco in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and it was not clear if Neymar would be ready to play in it.

Picking Neymar for the 26-player roster was considered a risk because of his health. He is Brazil's all-time leading goal scorer with 79 but has struggled since returning from tearing the ACL in his left knee in October 2023 in a World Cup qualifier.