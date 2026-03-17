No Neymar for Brazil's last friendlies before Ancelotti names his WC squad

Neymar was left out of Brazil's friendlies in the United States this month. The 34-year-old former captain has struggled to be fit since he tore his ACL in October 2023.

Brazil will play France in Boston on March 26 and Croatia in Orlando four days later.

"This is a squad that takes into account players who are 100% fit," Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Monday. "We had important injuries to players like Eder Militao, Bruno Guimaraes, Estevao, Rodrygo." Neymar didn't play well on Sunday in Santos' 1-1 draw with Corinthians in the Brazilian league.

Hours later, Neymar told media at an event in Sao Paulo he was "upset and sad" for not being in Brazil's squad for the two friendlies.