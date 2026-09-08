Pochettino calls for change in US mindset after Pulisic's Gold Cup snub

US coach Mauricio Pochettino vowed to change the attitude and habits of the American national team as he starts a second term, appearing to refer to star Christian Pulisic's decision to skip the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

"It was difficult to make the roster for the Gold Cup one year before because the mindset was different," Pochettino said Monday during an online question-and-answer session with reporters. "You say, 'If I play, I have not holidays. I cannot arrive fresh for the World Cup.' ... You know now that is bull----." Pochettino said his goal "is to change this type of idea that are not right." Pulisic, the top American player, took himself out of consideration for the 2025 Gold Cup citing the need to rest after his season with AC Milan and the hope to be fresh for the 2026 World Cup. He didn't score in four World Cup appearances this year, missing one group-stage match because of a calf injury and leaving the Americans' round of 16 loss to Belgium on July 6 after fracturing his right tibia and fibula.

He had 10 goals in his first 15 matches for AC Milan last season but went scoreless in 19 club games after Dec. 28. He has been an unused substitute in AC Milan's first three games this season. Pochettino took over from Gregg Berhalter in the fall of 2024 and was given a four-year contract in a deal announced last month. Pochettino plans to announce his roster on Sept. 17 for the first games of his second term, a double window that includes friendlies against Peru (Sept. 26 in Orlando, Florida), Chile (Sept. 29 in St. Louis), Mexico (Oct. 3 in Glendale, Arizona) and Canada (Oct. 6 in St. Paul, Minnesota). In their first competitive matches since the World Cup, the Americans play CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals in November.

"A new process, new project, new rules, new principles," he said, speaking from London. "I think that the headline needs to be that (it) is a new start, a fresh start. And I think we need to change habits." "We need to create a group of players that (are) really being professional and compete in the way that we expect that they need to compete," he added. Players dropped from the World Cup roster, such as midfielders Diego Luna, Tanner Tessmann and Aidan Morris, could return. Young players such as 16-year-old Philadelphia midfielder Cavan Sullivan could be included for possible debuts. Some, such as 19-year-old Crystal Palace winger Zavier Gozo, could be left off to allow them time to integrate with new clubs following summer transfers. Pochettino also expressed uncertainty about midfielder Sebastian Berhalter and defender Max Arfsten, who transferred to Middlesbrough.

Pochettino said players could be given national team debuts before they focus on the under-23 team, which will be coached by former U.S. defender Steve Cherundolo heading toward the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. He cited a "need to be careful" with youngsters. "You need to (have) confidence. You need to have the trust in yourself and belief that you can perform and do well," he said. "Sometimes if you play well and you are 17, 16 or 18 and you play well and people start to talk, about you are (Lionel) Messi or you are a big star in the world because you do some good things. If after you are confused and you don't manage well, that can be dangerous for your career and that is what we don't want.

"You only are entitled to talk a little bit out of order if you are Messi, if you win. If you won, you can talk with certain arrogance." Among the attitudes Pochettino wants to change are those of coaches who would rather have their young players stay with clubs during international breaks. "Sometimes the coaches say no. I have a 17-year-old guy that play in the MLS but when the (under) 19 national team called, say no because they need to rest," Pochettino said. "If (you are) 17, you need to rest, aye yai, yai. We have a big problem." No decision yet by BanksAugsburg defender Noahkai Banks still hasn't decided whether to play for the U.S. or Germany.